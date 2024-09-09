'He Is a Liar': Donald Trump Accused of Staging Assassination as His Ear Remains Scar-Free: Photo
Two months after Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, the ex-president is being accused of faking the whole event.
In a new photo uploaded to social media, the politician's ear, which was shot at during the event, seems perfectly fine.
"Look at that ear. No scar or nothing. It was all staged," one person claimed.
Of course, others weighed in. One person wrote, "He is a liar," while another said, "Again if Trump’s mouth is open he’s lying."
A third person added, "You are an idiot. It was a graze. Of course it’s healed."
Others also came to Trump's defense, as two people were killed that day. "What kind of person would disregard the loss of life that day?" one person asked, while another said, "Right, 2 people died that day, including the shooter. 2 people also spent weeks in intensive care. If you believe that was staged, you might just be a lunatic! Seek professional help!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who later ended up being killed by a member of the Secret Service Counter Sniper Team.
Fortunately, Trump, 78, insisted he wasn't hurt, and his doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, weighed in on the injury a few weeks afterward.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” Jackson shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.
Since then, Trump claims the incident is not something he thinks about.
“It’s had no impact,” he told the Daily Mail of how he's been coping. “It’s just amazing.”
Trump said he hasn't suffered any flashbacks or had bad dreams since then event, adding that he hasn't felt the need to go to counseling.
“I have not had any, I must tell you,” he said of therapy. “I don’t think about it a lot. It healed up.”
Trump also claimed he believes the moment was meant to happen.
"And you know what I'd love to think, I would love to think it's God, and it's God doing it because he wants to save America," he said. "He sees what's happening. God sees what's happening in America. We're going bad as a country. Even with religion, we're going bad."
"You look at the charts, and I would like to say that it is God that saved me. It wasn't just just luck, but the reason would be that he saved me, because I can save this country. I hope that's right," he added.