Donald Trump Mocked for His 'Out of Control Rat's Nest' at Faith and Freedom Event
Donald Trump took to the stage on Saturday, June 24, addressing his supporters at the Faith and Freedom Event in Washington D.C. While many were focused on the 2024 presidential candidate's speech, some Twitter users chose to comment on the appearance of his hair.
"The rat's nest on his head is a little bit out of control tonight," one user tweeted along with a snap of the back of Trump's head.
In response, people left equally brutal remarks on the former president's blonde locks.
"It's pretty gross if you zoom in on it," a person penned, while another said, "It's looks like someone spit on cotton candy."
Others joked about the 77-year-old's finances amid several legal battles, saying, "Obviously his attorney fees are cutting into the staff that generally cover the geography of the backside of Trump…ewww" and "After putting the $5.5 million cash down for defamation appeal, he has nothing left to buy 300 cans of hair spray."
"Looks like the hairball my cat hacked up," a sixth claimed, while a seventh social media user quipped, "His hairstylist joined the Resistance."
As OK! previously reported, though the father-of-five had a supposed bad hair day, he got the crowd at the event cheering as he spoke about his recent indictments.
"I'm being indicted for you and I believe that 'you' is more than 200 million people who love our country," he said as the audience applauded. "This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."
"They want to interfere with the upcoming election, they want to demean, insult … whatever's necessary to win," he added.
The politician then attacked the government who brought the indictments against him, saying he'd "direct a completely overhauled DOJ to investigate every radical DA in America" while calling them "racists in reverse."
"I'm probably the only person in history who was indicted, and my numbers went up," Trump continued as the attendees chanted "USA."
"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. In the end they're not after me, they're after you and I just happen to be standing in their way," he explained.