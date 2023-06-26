OK Magazine
Trump Vs. Fox News: The Donald Bashes Network for Promoting Rival Ron DeSantis Over Ex-Prez's 'Man of the Decade' Award

Jun. 26 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has yet again slammed Fox News for seemingly paying more attention to his political rival Ron DeSantis than him.

In a series of frustrated posts shared to his Truth Social platform on Monday, June 26, the controversial former POTUS dragged the network for its plummeting ratings and for seemingly ignoring that he was honored as "Man of the Decade" in a county in Michigan.

"FoxNews just covered, from beginning to end, the Ron DeSanctimonious very boring news conference at the Border, but didn’t cover one minute of my two big speeches on Saturday and Sunday night, one for Faith & Freedom in D.C., the other about trade in Michigan, where I was presented with the 'Man of the Decade' Award," he wrote on Monday afternoon.

"The DeSanctus speech was just a rehash of all the things I did to have the 'safest and strongest Border in U.S. history,'" he added. "Also, I’m up on him by 40 points, & also up big on [Joe] Biden!"

Trump continued his vent session minutes later in a follow-up post.

"So FoxNews, which is down 37 percent in the Ratings, doesn’t cover my getting the 'Man of the Decade' Award (because of my great trade policies!) in Michigan, or my Keynote Speech for Faith & Freedom in D.C., and then wants me to show up and get them ratings for their 'Presidential' Debate, where I’m leading the field by 40 points," the 77-year-old ranted.

"All they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he’s dropping like a rock," he continued. "Sorry FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!!"

This is far from the first time Trump has taken aim at the conservative news network due to their coverage of DeSantis — who the embattled businessman has also nicknamed "Meatball Ron" and "Shutdown Ron" in past scathing social media updates.

"Just watching FoxNews. They are sooo bad," he penned via Truth Social on Monday, May 15. "They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock."

"Fox News is way down in the Ratings. After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be," he added. "FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods."

