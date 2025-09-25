or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Blasts 'Dumb as a Rock' Kamala Harris for Claiming the 2024 Election Was the 'Closest Race in the 21st Century': 'I Expect an Apology'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blasted Kamala Harris for her comments about the 2024 election.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump blasted Kamala Harris on Truth Social after she claimed the 2024 election was “the closest presidential race in the 21st century.”

“Kamala Harris, who is DUMB AS A ROCK, is going around and using, as a standard part of her Speech on why she lost the Election, that 2024 was the ‘closest Presidential Election in the 21st Century,’” Trump began. “Everyone knows this is a lie, and was covered as such by Fox News!”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wants an Apology From Kamala Harris

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump's Truth Social post
Source: @realdonaldtrump/TruthSocial

Donald Trump insisted he won the Electoral College in 'a landslide.'

“I won the Electoral College, 312-226, a LANDSLIDE, Counties Nationwide, 2,600 to 525, a LANDSLIDE, all seven Swing States, a LANDSLIDE, and, despite the fact that California’s Fake Mail In Ballots came in at ridiculous numbers (It was RIGGED!), I still won the Popular Vote by MILLIONS!” Trump continued. “Bush, as an example, won the Election by 537 Votes, and many other Elections were very close.” “Kamala’s ‘closest in the 21st Century’ soundbite was, like everything else in the Democrat Party, A TOTAL LIE! I expect an apology. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Feels Joe Biden Withdrawing From the Election in July 2024 Was Hard on Her

Photo of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris released her book '107 Days' in September.

Harris is currently on tour to promote her new book, 107 Days. During an appearance on September 23, she cited her not having “enough time” to run an effective campaign as the key reason she lost to Trump in the 2024 election.

She also said Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race in July 2024 took a toll on her.

“Biden decides not to run. The sitting vice president then takes the mantle, running against a former president of the United States who had been running for ten years, with 107 days until the election.”

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Calls Out Joe Biden

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris questioned Joe Biden's reasoning for staying in the presidential race as long as he did.

Prior to Biden dropping out, he insisted he was staying in the race and was competent enough to do so.

“Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” Harris stated in 107 Days.

“The stakes were simply too high,” she continued. “This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.”

Kamala Harris Said She Had a 'Delicate Status' Within the White House

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris described herself as a 'loyal person' to Joe Biden.

Since she's a “loyal person,” Harris chose not to say anything “during all those months of growing panic” about Biden’s cognitive health, especially since she had “delicate status” within the White House.

“Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital,” she wrote. “It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him. His team didn’t get it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.