Donald Trump Blasts 'Dumb as a Rock' Kamala Harris for Claiming the 2024 Election Was the 'Closest Race in the 21st Century': 'I Expect an Apology'

Donald Trump blasted Kamala Harris on Truth Social after she claimed the 2024 election was “the closest presidential race in the 21st century.” “Kamala Harris, who is DUMB AS A ROCK, is going around and using, as a standard part of her Speech on why she lost the Election, that 2024 was the ‘closest Presidential Election in the 21st Century,’” Trump began. “Everyone knows this is a lie, and was covered as such by Fox News!”

Donald Trump Wants an Apology From Kamala Harris

Source: @realdonaldtrump/TruthSocial Donald Trump insisted he won the Electoral College in 'a landslide.'

“I won the Electoral College, 312-226, a LANDSLIDE, Counties Nationwide, 2,600 to 525, a LANDSLIDE, all seven Swing States, a LANDSLIDE, and, despite the fact that California’s Fake Mail In Ballots came in at ridiculous numbers (It was RIGGED!), I still won the Popular Vote by MILLIONS!” Trump continued. “Bush, as an example, won the Election by 537 Votes, and many other Elections were very close.” “Kamala’s ‘closest in the 21st Century’ soundbite was, like everything else in the Democrat Party, A TOTAL LIE! I expect an apology. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump concluded.

Kamala Harris Feels Joe Biden Withdrawing From the Election in July 2024 Was Hard on Her

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris released her book '107 Days' in September.

Harris is currently on tour to promote her new book, 107 Days. During an appearance on September 23, she cited her not having “enough time” to run an effective campaign as the key reason she lost to Trump in the 2024 election. She also said Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race in July 2024 took a toll on her. “Biden decides not to run. The sitting vice president then takes the mantle, running against a former president of the United States who had been running for ten years, with 107 days until the election.”

Kamala Harris Calls Out Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris questioned Joe Biden's reasoning for staying in the presidential race as long as he did.

Prior to Biden dropping out, he insisted he was staying in the race and was competent enough to do so. “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” Harris stated in 107 Days. “The stakes were simply too high,” she continued. “This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.”

Kamala Harris Said She Had a 'Delicate Status' Within the White House

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris described herself as a 'loyal person' to Joe Biden.