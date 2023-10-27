Ivanka Trump Ordered to Testify in Donald Trump's $250 Million Fraud Trial Despite Efforts to Distance Herself From Her Father's Legal Woes: Report

The decision was made by Judge Arthur Engoron, who expressed his preference to see Ivanka testify in person.

Her lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, attempted to have the subpoena dismissed, arguing that the former First Daughter's lack of residency in New York since 2017 made her appearance unnecessary. However, State Attorney Kevin Wallace countered this argument by pointing out her position in the Trump Organization and her ownership of New York property.

Judge Engoron ultimately agreed with the state attorney, stating that a trial is "a search for the truth" and that the law is "entitled to every person's evidence."