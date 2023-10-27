Ivanka Trump Ordered to Testify in Donald Trump's $250 Million Fraud Trial Despite Efforts to Distance Herself From Her Father's Legal Woes: Report
Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump has reportedly been ordered to appear in court to testify in the New York City civil fraud trial of her father, former President Donald Trump.
The decision was made by Judge Arthur Engoron, who expressed his preference to see Ivanka testify in person.
Her lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, attempted to have the subpoena dismissed, arguing that the former First Daughter's lack of residency in New York since 2017 made her appearance unnecessary. However, State Attorney Kevin Wallace countered this argument by pointing out her position in the Trump Organization and her ownership of New York property.
Judge Engoron ultimately agreed with the state attorney, stating that a trial is "a search for the truth" and that the law is "entitled to every person's evidence."
The ongoing trial is centered around Donald's fraudulent business activities in New York. Both of Trump Sr.'s older sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have also been found liable in relation to these activities.
The New York Attorney General, Letitia James, is seeking a $250 million fine and to bar the former president and his adult sons from doing business in New York state. If successful, this could effectively dissolve Trump's company.
This latest development comes after Donald was recently fined for violating a gag order imposed by Judge Engoron. He has repeatedly attacked the judge and even a court staffer on social media, leading to the imposition of the gag order.
The involvement of Ivanka in the civil fraud trial adds another layer of complexity to the legal proceedings surrounding the Trump family. As a prominent figure in the Trump Organization and a former advisor to her father during his presidency, her testimony may provide crucial insights into the alleged fraudulent activities.
The significance of Ivanka's presence in court is twofold. Firstly, her testimony may help establish the extent of her father's involvement in the fraudulent activities. Secondly, her appearance may finally shine a light on the truth behind the family's finances.
If found liable, the financial penalties and business restrictions sought by the New York Attorney General could have far-reaching implications for the Trump Organization.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka allegedly attempted to avoid testifying to protect her husband, Jared Kushner from similar investigations into their family's finances.
Federal attorney Colleen Kerwick explained that the couple may be concerned about discussing their finances in court due to the scrutiny surrounding Jared's business ties with Saudi Arabia.
Colleen speculated that “anything she [Ivanka] says has the potential to open the door to questioning about her and her husband’s business dealings with the Saudis.”