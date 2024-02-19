Ronald Reagan's Daughter Insists It's a 'Good Idea' for Presidential Candidates to Undergo Cognitive Tests Ahead of 2024 Election
Patti Davis, the daughter of late former President Ronald Reagan, weighed in on whether presidential candidates should take a cognitive test going forward.
“Probably,” Davis replied during an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, which aired on Sunday, February 18. “Yeah. I mean, in just what we know about what age can do. It doesn’t always do that, but it would probably be a good idea.”
Davis also couldn't believe that her dad left the White House at age 77. At the time, he was the oldest person elected president when he assumed office at 69 years old. Now, President Joe Biden has broken the record, getting sworn in at 78 years old.
Davis, who had a tense relationship with her father for many years before they finally reconnected after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, was asked what he would think about politics today.
“He didn’t understand lack of civility,” Davis said. “He didn’t understand attacking another person. I mean, he could be, you know, pretty pointed in what he would say about someone else. But he didn’t understand cruelty. And that’s what we’re dealing with now. And I think he wouldn’t understand that.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, have made several frightening remarks ahead of the 2024 election.
Biden has repeatedly mixed up people in his speeches and so has Trump.
After Trump confused Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley, the topic was brought up during a conversation with Fox News star Bret Baier.
“She is coming after you on a number of different fronts. Now her elbows are a little sharper in here in New Hampshire,” Baier asked.
“She said, are you mentally fit? That’s basically what she said,” Baier noted to Trump. “How do you respond to that?”
“Well, I did a cognitive test recently, and I aced it,” Trump replied, insisting that his mistakes are on purpose.
"When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, 'Oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it,'" he continued. "No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious."