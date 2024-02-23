'She Is a Grifter': Lara Trump Eviscerated for Saying Republicans Are Willing to Pay for Donald Trump's Legal Bills

Lara Trump was trolled after she said Republicans would be more than happy to give her father-in-law Donald Trump money.

"I can assure you that my loyalty is to my father-in-law and I will make sure that every penny is used properly,” Lara, 41, said on Wednesday, February 21, in South Carolina.

"They see the attacks against him," Lara told the crowd. "They feel like it’s an attack not just on Donald Trump but on this country ... So yeah I think that is a big interest to people, absolutely.”