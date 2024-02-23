'She Is a Grifter': Lara Trump Eviscerated for Saying Republicans Are Willing to Pay for Donald Trump's Legal Bills
Lara Trump was trolled after she said Republicans would be more than happy to give her father-in-law Donald Trump money.
"I can assure you that my loyalty is to my father-in-law and I will make sure that every penny is used properly,” Lara, 41, said on Wednesday, February 21, in South Carolina.
"They see the attacks against him," Lara told the crowd. "They feel like it’s an attack not just on Donald Trump but on this country ... So yeah I think that is a big interest to people, absolutely.”
Of course, people were shocked at her recent remarks.
One person wrote, "Lara Trump asking hard working MAGA’s to pay the bills of a self-proclaimed 'billionaire' is grifting at the highest order. Save your money," while another added, "Lara Trump wants to use RNC money to pay for Donnie’s legal expenses because she is a GRIFTER just like Donnie."
A third person added, "Lara Trump scamming all of the RNC’s down-ballot money for dumb f----- lawsuits. Hahaha @gop is going to get crushed this election. All good they'll just says it rigged," while another said, "Lara Trump is evil..she stole money from a children’s charity and now claims she doesn’t know if Putin had Navalny murdered."
Lara, who is running for co-chair of the Republican National Convention, also touched upon Donald, 77, being charged in his civil fraud lawsuit. “It's so egregious. The truth is, this was all about politics from the beginning," she said on GB News after Donald was forced to pay $355 million for falsely altering his net worth and the value of some properties. “You have Letitia James, the Attorney General of the State of New York, supposed to be running to, of course, protect citizens of that state. No. Instead, she ran a campaign on one thing: taking down Donald Trump. She was going to find something to take him down no matter what it cost her no matter what she had to do."
She continued: “By the way, at a time when New York is in a shambles, we have people getting pushed in front of the subway, you have criminals running rampant in the streets in New York, this is where the top law enforcement officer put her time, energy and effort in a civil trial, where as you said: no damages. All of these banks made hundreds of millions of dollars. They actually called Donald Trump and the Trump Organization a ‘whale,' they wanted to do more business with them. It's so insane and it's so egregious that I think people look at this and they say, if these communist tactics take root, because that's exactly what it is, it’s election interference. It's about destroying a man who they don't want to see back in the White House here in the United States."
However, Lara clarified that Donald is "in such a positive state" amid his legal woes.
"And I have honestly never seen him more focus on anything than he is right now …. they've come after him for a long time," she said. "He's the only person to go into the White House for his first four years and come out on the other side with less money in his pocket, he didn't take a salary and of course funded his own campaign until he was the nominee."