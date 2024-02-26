Donald Trump Mocked for Forgetting to Mention Son Eric in South Carolina Victory Speech Despite Reading Off Note Cards: 'Sad'
Donald Trump was trolled after her forgot to name one of his children in his victory speech after securing the Republican primary nomination in South Carolina on Saturday, February 24 — even though his family was onstage with him.
"May I have the pleasure of introducing some incredible people. Because they stuck right from the beginning from the very moment we announced, and they believe in Make America Great Again. That's what they believe in. They believe in America first. We're putting America first. First of all, my family: Melania, Barron, Don Jr. and Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared, Tiffany and Michael. They're so, so supportive. So supportive of me and we really appreciate it and love them. They're great. We have a great family," Donald, 77, said in his speech, neglecting to mention his second son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump, whom he recently endorsed to lead RNC.
Of course, people thought the slip-up was hysterical. One person wrote, "Trump was reading off note cards and still forgot one of his kids," while another said, "Sad that he had to look at his notes to know who his family is. And he forget poor Eric and Lara but I would too they are all disgusting."
A third person added, "I guess Eric is not supportive..." while another said, "Eric just can't get a break."
Donald's cognitive abilities have been called into question over the past few months.
However, he has maintained he's all there despite slurring his words and mixing up people in some of his speeches.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” he said of doing well on a recent test. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” he continued to tell the crowd at a New Hampshire rally in January. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”
In a recent speech in Maryland on February 24, mistakenly said he wanted Joe Biden to stay in the White House rather than him win the 2024 election.
“He did announce the other day that he’d much rather see Biden as President,” Donald said of Vladimir Putin before noting, “And I agree with him. I agree.”