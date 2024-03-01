Donald Trump Called Out for Babbling About How 'Nobody Speaks Foreign Languages' in the U.S. Anymore: 'So Stupid'
Donald Trump was once again called out for his word salad when he spoke in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday, February 29.
"People who don't speak languages. We have languages coming in to our country, nobody that speaks those languages. They're truly foreign languages. Nobody speaks them," the former president, 77, said while talking to a crowd, prompting people to scratch their heads about what he was really trying to say.
Of course, people weighed in on the nonsense.
One person wrote, "This is so f-------- stupid," while another said, "From the guy who can barely speak English anymore."
A third person brought up his wife, Melania Trump, who was not born in the U.S. "What language did Melania speak when she came to this country?" they asked, while another referred to his latest string of gaffes, writing, "Is it just me, or is the rate of his decline increasing?"
Trump toured the Texas border on Thursday, where he took a second to hit back at rival Joe Biden's handling of immigration.
"They like Trump, can you believe it? They like me, governor," Trump said as he waved to a group of people on the Mexico side of the border who yelled his name.
"This is a Joe Biden invasion. This is a Biden invasion over the past three years," he then exclaimed.
On the Friday, March 1, episode of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough noted how Trump seemed unwell during his speech.
“I can’t even,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said.
“People are actually voting — Is there one person voting for that guy?” Scarborough asked, to which the blonde beauty replied, “Truly foreign languages."
- Donald Trump Slams 'Horrible Candidate' Joe Biden for Claiming He Forgot Melania's Name During CPAC Speech: 'These People Are Dishonest'
- Donald Trump Admits He 'Sarcastically' Called Barack Obama President After Recent Slip-Up, Insists He 'Aced' Cognitive Test
- 'He's Losing It': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned After Unhinged Rant at Iowa Rally
“He can’t complete a sentence. He can’t complete a thought. He talks about Crooked Joe is the blood of countless victims. This is vicious violation,” Scarborough added. “He looks so lost and confused. He jumbles his words. This guy’s pitching 72 miles an hour down the middle of the plate. It’s not good.”
Though Trump's mental fitness has been called into question as of late, he recently lashed out at Biden, 81, for not completing a cognitive test as part of his annual physical exam, as OK! previously reported.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social.