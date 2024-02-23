'Confused' Donald Trump Delivers Incoherent Speech in Nashville as Fears Grow Over His Mental Fitness: Watch
Is Donald Trump OK?
During a speech in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, February 22, the former president, 77, spoke at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention, where he made several gaffes in his lackluster speech.
At one point, he said, Trump told the audience how he moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, which saw the U.S. officially recognizing the city as Israel's capital.
"I did it, and therefore Israel became the capital, and it was a big thing," he said.
Of course, people were shocked to hear some of the remarks. One person wrote, "He lost his mind if he ever had one," while another claimed, "He's super high tonight, sweating slurring. Too much Adderall."
A third person added, "Trump just confused the capital of Israel. Does this mean [Joe] Biden should step aside for somebody younger?"
Elsewhere in the speech, Trump falsely accused Biden's administration of persecuting Roman Catholics.
“No one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you,” he declared. “They want you to say what they want you… what they want to have you say. And we’re not gonna let that happen. You’re going to say as you want and you’re going to believe and you’re going to believe in God. You’re gonna believe in God because God is here and God is watching. And God probably can’t believe what he’s seeing!”
“I will protect the content that is pro-God. We’re going to protect pro-God context and content," he continued. “To that end, at the request of the NRB, I will do my part to protect AM radio in our cars. You know, we like to listen to AM radio.”
Trump's speech concerned people, especially as the 2024 election looms.
Between Trump and Biden, voters are worried about their ages and if they're all there mentally.
In January, Trump bragged about his test results.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” Trump said. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
The businessman said at first the questions were easy, but then he was later confronted with "tough stuff."
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” Trump said as the crowd burst into laughter. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”