Donald Trump Called Out for Exposing His 'Turkey Neck' in Miami: 'He Looks Really Terrible'
Donald Trump went without a tie while out and about on Sunday, May 5, during the Miami Grand Prix weekend in Miami, Fla. — but people couldn't help but zoom in on how thick his neck looked.
"I see why he wears the tie all the time," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a snapshot of Trump, 77, when he seen visiting the McLaren team garage.
"Trump got that 'Turkey Neck.' #TurkeyNeckDon," one person wrote, while another said, "He has well tailored suits by necessity as his girth is pretty substantial. A tie is of no help really."
A third person simply stated, "He looks really, really terrible."
Trump, who is currently in the midst of his hush money trial, made headlines for making an appearance at the event, but his visit stirred up drama as McLaren had to defend their decision to welcome him.
"McLaren is a non-political organization however we recognize and respect the office of President of the United States so when the request was made to visit our garage on race day we accepted alongside the president of the FIA and the CEO's of Liberty Media and Formula 1. We were honored that McLaren Racing was chosen as the representative of F1 which gave us the opportunity to showcase the world class engineering that we bring to motorsport," they said in a statement regarding the backlash they received.
Trump later claimed he was Lando Norris' "lucky charm" after the young star won his first Formula 1 race at the Miami Grand Prix.
"I didn't see him in the garage to be honest, I was busy prepping for the race," he said during the Drivers' Press Conference following the Grand Prix. "But he saw me after and he came up to congratulate me, so I guess an honor, because whenever you have someone like this, it has to be an honor for you – for them to come up to you, to take time out of their life to pay their respect for what you've done."
"He said he was my lucky charm because it was my win, so I don't know if he's going to come to more races now. But yeah, there's a lot of special people, cool people that have been here this weekend," he continued.
Trump's appearance has made headlines as of late due to his changing appearance. In a recent photo, people thought he might have had work done.
One person wrote, "He got work done?? Lol," while another said, "need his doctors info cause they did a good job [not gonna lie] lol."
A third person added, "In all this nobody wants to talk about Donald Trump getting a literal facelift like????? Hello????" while a fourth person said, "Donald Trump got a facelift? Oh he for sure winning the election now."