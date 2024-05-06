Donald Trump Called Out for Exposing His 'Turkey Neck' in Miami: 'He Looks Really Terrible'

Trump later claimed he was Lando Norris' "lucky charm" after the young star won his first Formula 1 race at the Miami Grand Prix.

"I didn't see him in the garage to be honest, I was busy prepping for the race," he said during the Drivers' Press Conference following the Grand Prix. "But he saw me after and he came up to congratulate me, so I guess an honor, because whenever you have someone like this, it has to be an honor for you – for them to come up to you, to take time out of their life to pay their respect for what you've done."

"He said he was my lucky charm because it was my win, so I don't know if he's going to come to more races now. But yeah, there's a lot of special people, cool people that have been here this weekend," he continued.