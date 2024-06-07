'Unkempt' Donald Trump Called Out for Wearing Oversized Suit During Latest Speech: 'Has to Hide the Diaper'
Donald Trump's outfit was brutally mocked during one of his latest speeches.
In a clip uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 77, spoke to the crowd — but people couldn't help but zoom in on how loose his suit looked.
"With all the people he’s fired over the years, his tailor still keeps their job somehow," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in. One person wrote, "I’ve never seen someone with money wear such c------ wrinkly unkempt clothing. That particular shade of blue is rather horrid as well," while another said, "I’ve decided he only owns that one suit and I don’t want to think about what it must smell like at this point #TrumpIsAFelon."
"He has to hide the diaper outline," a third person quipped, while a fourth joked, "Dude just walks around in some flowing curtains."
Meanwhile, some people pointed out how he appeared to be walking odd.
One person wrote, "There's something going on with that right leg. He had to pull himself up and then push off to swing it around. Oh and yes, terrible tailoring," while another said, "He either has a Stiff Leg Syndrome, or he soiled himself and it's running down his leg. Probably both."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's leg has been mentioned before.
In March, the real estate mogul was seen dancing on stage before holding onto a stair railing for dear life.
- Donald Trump Admits He 'Could Use a Psychiatrist' During His 'Psychological Interview' With Dr. Phil McGraw
- Dr. Phil McGraw Grills Donald Trump on Whether Democrats Offered Him Money to Drop Out of 2024 Election
- 'Bizarre': 'Fawning' Dr. Phil McGraw's Interview With Former President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Noticeable Edits and Cuts
"Something is definitely going on with his right leg. He’s been dragging it for months. This weekend …" Filipkowski captioned the video.
One person asked, "He gripped that stair rail for life didn’t he?" while another stated, "This f------ ain’t making it to November."
A third person claimed, "Dementia can cause a physical impact on a person's ability to walk, stand, and get up from a chair or bed. It can also make it more likely for a person to fall. This is because dementia can affect the areas of the brain that control movement and balance," while a fourth said, "He can’t walk down four steps without a railing? Didn’t [Joe] Biden just walk down all the Capitol steps unaided?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump has sparked concerns that he's unwell, as he was accused of slurring his words during his rally in Arizona.
"When I'm president, I will use Title 42 to end the try..." he said as he shifted gears mid-sentence and told the crowd, "We need to do this."
"He's glitching again ... Do you think anyone who watches Fox News will see this? If this were Biden, Fox would play it on a loop!" one person wrote about the recent appearance.