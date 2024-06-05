Melania Trump Wears 4-Figure Jumpsuit in First Sighting With Son Barron Since Donald's Criminal Conviction

Melania opted for a sophisticated monochromatic look, donning a brown wool Max Mara jumpsuit valued at $1,345, paired with a stunning cognac-colored ostrich Hermès Kelly bag, which can cost between $15,000 and $17,000 on the resale market. Additionally, she sported Roger Vivier ballet flats priced at $875.

Barron stood towering above his mother in a blue suit with black dress shoes, a belt and no tie.

They were spotted leaving Trump Tower in NYC with piles of Louis Vuitton luggage being loaded into an SUV, along with various garment bags, including one specially embroidered with Barron's initials. The family was reportedly headed to their opulent estate in Bedminster, N.J., described as their "safe haven."