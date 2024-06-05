Melania Trump Wears 4-Figure Jumpsuit in First Sighting With Son Barron Since Donald's Criminal Conviction
On Tuesday, June 4, Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, were seen leaving Trump Tower in NYC, marking their first public appearance following former President Donald Trump's recent conviction in his Manhattan "hush money" case.
The former first lady, accompanied by her 18-year-old son, was showed off a lavish outfit, in addition to luxury accessories.
Melania opted for a sophisticated monochromatic look, donning a brown wool Max Mara jumpsuit valued at $1,345, paired with a stunning cognac-colored ostrich Hermès Kelly bag, which can cost between $15,000 and $17,000 on the resale market. Additionally, she sported Roger Vivier ballet flats priced at $875.
Barron stood towering above his mother in a blue suit with black dress shoes, a belt and no tie.
They were spotted leaving Trump Tower in NYC with piles of Louis Vuitton luggage being loaded into an SUV, along with various garment bags, including one specially embroidered with Barron's initials. The family was reportedly headed to their opulent estate in Bedminster, N.J., described as their "safe haven."
The sighting comes after Melania's absence from the public eye for almost two weeks amidst her husband's legal proceedings.
Donald, the 45th president, recently faced a conviction on 34 counts related to concealing hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
Melania, who was present during the trial, has allegedly been impacted by the verdict, as expressed by Trump himself.
"I think in many ways [the guilty verdict is] tougher on [Melania and Barron] than it is on me," remarked Trump, acknowledging the strain the legal battle has put on his family.
The Trump family has been busy with various significant events in recent weeks, including Barron's high school graduation in Florida and the funeral of Melania's late mother earlier this year.
Ivanka Trump, the former president's eldest daughter, was seen in Miami, showing her support for her father amidst the legal turmoil.
Some outlets claim that the recent conviction has brought the Trump family closer together, fostering improved relationships and thawing any tensions between Melania and Ivanka.
“The family is using Trump Tower’s secret garage entrance and elevator that takes them with no stops directly to his penthouse,” one source claimed. “Words of support have overridden any past tension as the family comes together. The family has closed ranks and is behind the campaign. Friends say they’ve haven’t seen the family on the same page like this since his inauguration years ago.”
