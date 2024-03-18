Caught: Donald Trump Called a 'Psycho' for Praising North Korea Dictator in Hot Mic Moment
Donald Trump is making headlines for his concerning comments about North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un. The former president, 77, didn't know his microphone was on when he recently praised the leader.
"Caught on hot mic — Trump: '[Kim Jung Un] speaks and his people sit-up in attention. I want my people to do the same,'" the caption beside the viral video, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, read.
Of course, people were appalled to hear the remarks.
George Conway, who frequently bashes Trump, said, "Heil Psycho!!" while another said, "Believe what he says….he means it… no joke…"
A third person stated, "If this doesn’t concern his 'fans' there is no hope for them," while a fourth said, "He wants his people… meaning Americans, to sit up at attention when he speaks. Disgusting."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump has made these kinds of comments.
Last year, the businessman declared he would only be an authoritarian leader for "one day" if he were elected as president in the 2024 election, however, he claimed he was just joking.
"Fake News writer Peter 'Obama' Baker of the Failing New York Times (READERSHIP & SUBSCRIPTIONS WAY DOWN FROM THE GOOD OL’ TRUMP YEARS!), whose claim to fame is that, 'he will never write anything good about the GREAT job President Trump did,' just wrote, in a major, front page story, that I want to be a Dictator, but doesn’t mention it was said in a joking manner, and completed with 'but only for a day, because I’m going to close the Border, and DRILL, DRILL, DRILL,' a much different attitude and meaning!" he wrote on Truth Social about White House correspondent Peter Baker and the newspaper, as they reportedly didn't accurate report on his conversation with Sean Hannity.
Trump also made headlines for meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, this means he wants to have total authority.
“I think you’re looking at a second Donald Trump term … in terms of, he wants to be strong, that he can be tough with his own people … not be good to our allies, not be good to our people and not to, you know, defend people like in Ukraine. He wants to be a dictator,” Grisham said during an interview with CNN.