Donald Trump 'Acts Like Someone Who Wants to Be a Dictator,' Says Former Pal Chris Christie

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Chris Christie is continuing to speak out about his former pal Donald Trump.

During a recent interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan, the former New Jersey Governor called out Trump's behavior.

"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Christie said in the chat, which aired on Sunday, December 3.

Donald Trump and Chris Christie used to be friends.

Christie spoke out about how all eight candidates were asked to raise their hands if they would support Trump should he be the potential Republican nominee in 2024, even if he's convicted of criminal charges he faces.

"They all raised their hands. I did not, and I think I've made it very, very clear how I feel about this, and if folks want to return to some decency and civility why would you ever vote for Donald Trump?" Christie noted.

Christie, 61, was then asked if he will stop criticizing Trump if he ends up coming out on top in the upcoming GOP primaries — but Christie made it clear that will not happen. "Anybody who knows me knows I will not be silent," he declared.

Chris Christie said Donald Trump is acting like a 'dictator.'

This is hardly the first time Christie has been vocal about the businessman.

Just a few days prior on November 30, NewsNation host Chris Cuomo asked Christie whether it would be a "death sentence" in the primary to call out Trump.

“No, the death sentence is to let Trump be our nominee," Christie replied.

“If Trump is our nominee, we will not only lose the presidency again, but we will lose both houses of Congress, and we will lose races up and down the ticket,” Christie added. “And this isn’t speculation. If you are unwilling to take him on now, if you eventually get on the stage with him, how are you willing to take him on or able to take him on with any credibility when you’ve said things, you know, ‘For some reason, chaos and drama follow him wherever he goes.’”

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Chris Christie declared he is 'running to win.'

Christie was then asked on his thoughts on Nikki Haley, who is rising in the polls.

“When you’re unwilling to stand up and talk about the guy who is the frontrunner in the race by 20 to 30 points, depending on what poll you look at, Chris, you’re not trying to win,” Christie said. “You’re trying to come in second. I’m running to win and I think our party needs Donald Trump to lose for us to have a future in the 2024 race.”

