Mike Pence Slams Donald Trump for Praising North Korea Dictator Kim Jong Un: 'We Stand With Those Who Stand for Freedom'
Mike Pence is not pleased with Donald Trump's latest comments in which he complimented North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
“Look, whether it’s my former running mate or anyone else, no one should be praising the dictator in North Korea,” the former Vice President, 63, said in Iowa. “Or praising the leader of Russia who has launched an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.”
“This is a time when we ought to make it clear to the world that we stand for freedom, and we stand with those who stand for freedom,” he added.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman gave a shout-out to Un after it was revealed that North Korea would be joining the World Health Organization's executive board.
"Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!" the former president, 76, wrote as he misspelled "Jung" instead of "Jong."
Pence isn't the only public figure to come after Trump for his remarks.
"Kim Jong Un starves his own people. It’s a total farce that North Korea has a leading role at the World Health Organization," Nikki Haley, who is running for president in 2024, said.
"Taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp quickly quipped.
Trump, who was the only president to step into North Korea in 2019, bragged about his alliance with Un.
"I understand they want to meet and we would certainly do that," he said of meeting open to meeting with Un again. "I would do it if I thought it was going to be helpful. I have a very good relationship with him, [so it] probably would be."
Earlier this year, Trump also complimented Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
“Putin never ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president,” Trump claimed a rally in Florida in February. “I actually had a very good relationship [with him]."
“Remember when [the press] hit me with a question – ‘Who do you trust … your intelligence people, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Lisa Page, or Putin?’ And I said you know, that could be the toughest question I’ve ever been asked as a politician. And then when I really didn’t give them a very good answer in terms of exactness … all hell broke loose. But that’s OK, you know, that’s OK. And it turned out I was right. I was right about that, too,” he claimed.