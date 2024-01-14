Donald Trump Is a 'Sociopath' With a 'Lack of a Moral Compass,' George Conway States
George Conway took another dig at Donald Trump!
During the conservative lawyer’s recent appearance on CNN, he spoke with reporter Jim Acosta about former President Trump's social media post, which was a "veiled threat" to judges overseeing two of his trials.
In the presidential candidate's upload, he praised a video of former mafia hit man Sammy "the bull" Gravano, calling Trump a "legitimate guy."
In response, George — who announced his divorce from Trump’s former counselor Kellyanne Conway in March — ripped apart the father-of-five.
“Its just baked into the cake that the man is completely beyond any moral suasion, He completely lacks any moral compass,” George began. “Imagine that, telling judges, committed to uphold the rule of law, that they should listen to a mobster. He is a sociopath.”
He continued: “One of the things I think that needs to happen this year is we need to start talking about Donald Trump’s mental state.”
“This is not a well man. A man who would say this publicly and actually believe it, is not a well man, and we have not as a country really dealt with that fact,” George insisted.
“I think to totally understand where Trump is coming from, where his authoritarian bend is coming from, and the danger he poses to the country we need to start talking about that,” he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the political commentator has recently spoken on the GOP’s leading 2024 presidential candidate.
“Trump will spend the rest of his life in jail,” he stated in a YouTube video posted by The Bulwark, a conservative anti-Trump website. “It may take a while. Justice has already taken a while. He’s going to end up spending the rest of his life in jail.”
"That's my story, and I am sticking to it," George added.
The Republican additionally spoke on MSNBC about Trump’s legal woes.
"First of all, he went yesterday because as Chuck [Todd] previously said, there's a delay aspect to it and there's also a fundraising aspect to it, and as Joe [Scarborough] said, there was a narcissistic victimization aspect, but he's fighting for his life here. He's fighting for his freedom here. These cases, these criminal cases — not the civil one in New York ... that is just money, that means a lot to him — can put him in jail for the rest of his life, and I think probably will," he began.
"That is why he's desperate to make these immunity arguments, even though they are long shots, they are Hail Mary's at best, but he's looking at and he deeply has to be fearing — in fact, he ran for re-election in 2020 partly because deep down he knows he's a criminal and the law is catching up to him," he claimed.