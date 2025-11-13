Jeffrey Epstein Offered Reporter Photos of Donald Trump With 'Girls in Bikinis' at Late Pedophile's Home Ahead of 2016 Election

Article continues below advertisement

Was Jeffrey Epstein the holder of Donald Trump's secrets? The late pedophile once offered a New York Times reporter photos of Trump hanging out with "girls in bikinis" at Epstein's home, new emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, November 12, revealed. Epstein was willing to provide pictures of Trump posing with ladies in skimpy swimwear to the NYT's former financial reporter Landon Thomas Jr. in December 2015 — following the Republican politician announcing his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump Said Jeffrey Epstein Liked 'Beautiful Women as Much as I Do'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt him.

The offer occurred after Thomas' 2002 New York Magazine profile about Epstein resurfaced amid Trump's run for office. By the time Trump launched his campaign, Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor as the result of a 2008 plea deal. In Epstein's 2002 story, Trump provided commentary about his then-pal. "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life," the president gushed.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's emails were recently exposed by the House Oversight Committee.

Thomas was pressed for further information about Trump and his ties to Epstein more than a decade after the New York Magazine profile, prompting him to reach back out to the convicted s-- offender. "Now everyone coming to me thinking I have juicy info on you and Trump. That story will never die," the journalist said to Epstein in an email. Epstein spent the next two hours exchanging emails with Thomas, suggesting he did some digging into Trump's finances.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein offered a reporter photos of Donald Trump posing with 'girls in bikinis.'

The disgraced financier also asked, "Would you like photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?" "Yes!!!" Thomas excitedly wrote back, as Epstein replied: "Hawaiian Tropic girl Lauren Petrella." Thomas, however, told the New York Times Epstein never actually provided the photos — making it unclear if they ever existed in the first place.

Jeffrey Epstein Knew 'How Dirty' Donald Trump Was

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has deemed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal a 'hoax.'