Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Stupid' for Telling the World We Have 'No Ammunition': 'The Most Dangerous Time in History'
Donald Trump made it clear that President Joe Biden is not up for the job, as he doesn't quite understand what is going on between the U.S. and other countries.
"Look, this is the most dangerous time in the history of our country because of weaponry. The nuclear power is so enormous. This isn't two Army tanks going and shooting each other in World War I, World War II, soldiers standing behind a bunker and shooting people," Trump said during a sit-down interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
"This is obliteration," the 77-year-old continued in the interview.
Trump said Biden, 80, should not be spilling secrets about what is going on behind the scenes.
"And we have a man that doesn't understand what he's doing. We have a man that … stood up and told the whole world that we have no ammunition," Trump said of the president. "Do you know I had every ammunition building full to the brim three years ago. We've given it all away. But if you gave it all away – terrible. The only thing worse than that is to tell the world. … He has told China and these other places that are hostile that we have no ammunition."
"You talk about classified documents. That's worse than any document that you could give," Trump continued, referring to how he was indicted for holding onto classified documents after leaving the White House. "So, now these people are sitting back in China and other places that hate us, including North Korea, where I had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un and kept our country safe. They're talking about the United States of America has no ammunition. Think of it. How stupid can somebody be to say that?"
As OK! previously reported, people have spoken out about Biden's age, especially after he announced he would be running for president again in 2024.
However, Biden is adamant he can take on the work.
During an interview with Fareed Zakaria, he asked for Biden's thoughts on how he has been doing in the White House thus far.
"Mr. President: you’ve often said when people ask you about your age, 'Just watch me.' And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed," Zakaria asked. "But many of these people do say — and these are ardent supporters of yours — the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton. Why are they wrong?"
"I think we're at an inflection point. I think the world is changing," Biden replied. "I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom. I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world. I really, honest to god do."