Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Stupid' for Telling the World We Have 'No Ammunition': 'The Most Dangerous Time in History'

Trump said Biden, 80, should not be spilling secrets about what is going on behind the scenes.

"And we have a man that doesn't understand what he's doing. We have a man that … stood up and told the whole world that we have no ammunition," Trump said of the president. "Do you know I had every ammunition building full to the brim three years ago. We've given it all away. But if you gave it all away – terrible. The only thing worse than that is to tell the world. … He has told China and these other places that are hostile that we have no ammunition."

"You talk about classified documents. That's worse than any document that you could give," Trump continued, referring to how he was indicted for holding onto classified documents after leaving the White House. "So, now these people are sitting back in China and other places that hate us, including North Korea, where I had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un and kept our country safe. They're talking about the United States of America has no ammunition. Think of it. How stupid can somebody be to say that?"