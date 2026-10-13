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Donald Trump Calls Sophie Cunningham a 'Beautiful Young Woman' While Once Again Joking Such Compliments Could 'End His Political Career'

Image of Donald Trump and Sophie Cunningham
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gushed over 'beautiful' WNBA star Sophie Cunningham.

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump praised Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during a campaign rally in Youngstown, OH, on Monday, October 12, gushing over her beauty before adding his repeated caveat that commenting on women’s looks could end people’s political careers.

Trump called Cunningham, 30, a "beautiful young woman" and said "a lot of men" want to watch her play.

He joked that a politician calling a woman beautiful is "generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politics world.”

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Source: @FoxNews/X

Pointing to her upcoming WNBA free agency, Trump suggested teams should sign her to boost attendance rather than for her scoring.

The comments were made during a midterm campaign event intended to increase Republican voter turnout. Cunningham became a notable figure in conservative circles earlier in the 2026 WNBA season after publicly criticizing the league's gender-eligibility rules regarding transgender athletes.

Cunningham has explicitly stated that she is not a MAGA supporter, describing her political views as "very much in the middle."

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Sophie Cunningham Rejected 'MAGA Barbie' Label

Image of Sophie Cunningham has been dubbed 'MAGA Barbie.'
Source: MEGA

Sophie Cunningham has been dubbed 'MAGA Barbie' by critics.

Internet users and sports media originally nicknamed Cunningham "MAGA Barbie" during her college basketball career at Missouri because of her social media activity.

Her popularity among conservatives exploded during the 2026 WNBA season after an ESPN interview.

In the profile, she advocated against allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports, stating she wanted to "protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men.”

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J.D. Vance Praised Sophie Cunningham Amid Backlash

Image of Vice President J.D. Vance praised Cunningham for inspiring people.
Source: MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance praised Sophie Cunningham for inspiring people.

After her comments, high-profile Republicans publicly embraced her. Vice President J.D. Vance praised her on Fox News, saying she was "inspiring a dozen people for every person who criticizes you," and the Trump White House shared a viral meme featuring her.

When asked directly about her political beliefs and the "MAGA Barbie" label, Cunningham pushed back on the assumption that she aligns fully with the political right.

"I'm very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that's all I've ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume,” she said.

Donald Trump Drooled Over Republican Senator Jon Husted's Body

Image of Trump also gushed over the physique of former football player, Sen. Jon Husted.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also gushed over the physique of former football player, Sen. Jon Husted.

Trump has used the same comments as a recurring comedic routine at public events. Records show he has made variations of the "calling a woman beautiful will end a politician's career" joke at least four times over the past two years when addressing different women.

The looks-obsessed president also gushed over male beauty at the same rally, praising Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio after learning about Husted's background as a former college football player.

"But I'm standing over here, and I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole — and then I looked at his hands, look at his hands. He's got these, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete,” he said.

Later in the same speech, Trump had Husted stand up to applaud him again and added, "Look at that jawline, I'm telling you... I say, 'Why was he such a good footballer?' Look at the jawline, he's tough as h---."

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