Donald Trump Calls Sophie Cunningham a 'Beautiful Young Woman' While Once Again Joking Such Compliments Could 'End His Political Career'

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President Donald Trump praised Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during a campaign rally in Youngstown, OH, on Monday, October 12, gushing over her beauty before adding his repeated caveat that commenting on women’s looks could end people’s political careers. Trump called Cunningham, 30, a "beautiful young woman" and said "a lot of men" want to watch her play. He joked that a politician calling a woman beautiful is "generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politics world.”

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"We like Sophie Cunningham."



President Trump compliments the popular Indiana Fever player, calling her a "beautiful young woman" before joking that "any time a politician says a woman is beautiful, that's generally the end of his political career."



Trump suggests Cunningham… pic.twitter.com/sOLioHJsPM — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2026 Source: @FoxNews/X

Pointing to her upcoming WNBA free agency, Trump suggested teams should sign her to boost attendance rather than for her scoring. The comments were made during a midterm campaign event intended to increase Republican voter turnout. Cunningham became a notable figure in conservative circles earlier in the 2026 WNBA season after publicly criticizing the league's gender-eligibility rules regarding transgender athletes. Cunningham has explicitly stated that she is not a MAGA supporter, describing her political views as "very much in the middle."

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Sophie Cunningham Rejected 'MAGA Barbie' Label

Source: MEGA Sophie Cunningham has been dubbed 'MAGA Barbie' by critics.

Internet users and sports media originally nicknamed Cunningham "MAGA Barbie" during her college basketball career at Missouri because of her social media activity. Her popularity among conservatives exploded during the 2026 WNBA season after an ESPN interview. In the profile, she advocated against allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports, stating she wanted to "protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men.”

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J.D. Vance Praised Sophie Cunningham Amid Backlash

Source: MEGA Vice President J.D. Vance praised Sophie Cunningham for inspiring people.

After her comments, high-profile Republicans publicly embraced her. Vice President J.D. Vance praised her on Fox News, saying she was "inspiring a dozen people for every person who criticizes you," and the Trump White House shared a viral meme featuring her. When asked directly about her political beliefs and the "MAGA Barbie" label, Cunningham pushed back on the assumption that she aligns fully with the political right. "I'm very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that's all I've ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume,” she said.

Donald Trump Drooled Over Republican Senator Jon Husted's Body

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also gushed over the physique of former football player, Sen. Jon Husted.