WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Breaks Silence on Sophie Cunningham Drama in Tense Exchange With Reporter: 'I Just Gave You My Answer'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET
WNBA star Caitlin Clark broke her silence on teammate Sophie Cunningham's controversial comments about transgender athletes.
Clark's response came on Sunday, August 2, following the Indiana Fever's 108-100 loss to the Minnesota Lynx as she tried to deflect questions about the drama.
Cunningham stated in an ESPN feature that "biological men" should not compete in female sports to protect young girls. She later doubled down, calling her stance "common sense.”
What Did Caitlin Clark Say?
When asked how she and her teammates were navigating the outside noise generated by Cunningham's interview with ESPN, Clark distanced herself from the political debate.
"I think, for us, it's not really a discussion we really have in our locker room,” she said. "I think it's for leagues and the governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions, but our focus is on basketball."
Further distancing herself from the subject, Clark added, “That's what we talk about and how we can get wins, and, obviously, we didn't do that tonight."
The media exchange marks the first time Clark has spoken on the matter after the Fever organization faced heavy criticism for pulling her from previous media availabilities.
Reporters, including Jemele Hill, criticized the team for shielding Clark from the press following high-profile games.
When a reporter pushed for a follow-up, Clark bluntly shut down the inquiry, saying, "I just answered for you.”
Rallies have formed outside Fever games. Activist Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer-turned-far-right commentator, and other demonstrators converged outside the Target Center with signs supporting Cunningham, while opposing trans activists held counterprotests.
The controversy previously led to a five-game suspension for Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton, who cursed at teenage fans courtside wearing pro-Cunningham shirts.
In contrast to the drama, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a "Trans Kids Belong" shirt during Sunday's game.
Gaines publicly thanked Cunningham by holding up a custom sign during the August 2 Indiana Fever game at the Target Center. The sign read, "Sophie, thank you — a girl mom," prompting an immediate confrontation with arena staff who attempted to confiscate it.
- Megyn Kelly Praises Caitlyn Jenner for Speaking Out Against Trans Athletes Allegedly 'Taking Advantage of Sports'
- Caitlin Clark Promises to Continue 'Uplifting' Black Women in the WNBA Despite Megyn Kelly's Criticism of 'Condescending' Basketball Star
- Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Backlash After Criticizing Nike For 'Woke' Partnership With Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Riley Gaines Is a Big Supporter of Sophie Cunningham
Following the Fever's 108-100 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Cunningham walked back onto the court to meet with Gaines and Jennifer Sey, the founder of XX-XY Athletics, an athletic apparel brand explicitly founded to campaign against the inclusion of transgender women in female sports.
The trio posed for a photo with Cunningham holding the exact sign Gaines brought into the arena.
This courtside meeting followed a series of online statements where Gaines commended Cunningham's "immense courage." Gaines previously thanked her on Fox News for doubling down on her views, calling the WNBA guard "uncancelable" after Cunningham posted "I said what I said" on social media.