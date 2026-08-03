NEWS WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Breaks Silence on Sophie Cunningham Drama in Tense Exchange With Reporter: 'I Just Gave You My Answer' Source: MEGA ; @sophie_cham/instagram Caitlin Clark dodged questions following drama surrounding her teammate Sophie Cunningham's comments about transgender athletes. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

WNBA star Caitlin Clark broke her silence on teammate Sophie Cunningham's controversial comments about transgender athletes. Clark's response came on Sunday, August 2, following the Indiana Fever's 108-100 loss to the Minnesota Lynx as she tried to deflect questions about the drama. Cunningham stated in an ESPN feature that "biological men" should not compete in female sports to protect young girls. She later doubled down, calling her stance "common sense.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Caitlin Clark Say?

Source: MEGA When asked about Sophie Cunningham's comments, Caitlin Clark said she's just focused on winning basketball games.

When asked how she and her teammates were navigating the outside noise generated by Cunningham's interview with ESPN, Clark distanced herself from the political debate. "I think, for us, it's not really a discussion we really have in our locker room,” she said. "I think it's for leagues and the governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions, but our focus is on basketball." Further distancing herself from the subject, Clark added, “That's what we talk about and how we can get wins, and, obviously, we didn't do that tonight." The media exchange marks the first time Clark has spoken on the matter after the Fever organization faced heavy criticism for pulling her from previous media availabilities. Reporters, including Jemele Hill, criticized the team for shielding Clark from the press following high-profile games. When a reporter pushed for a follow-up, Clark bluntly shut down the inquiry, saying, "I just answered for you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'It's not really a discussion we really have in our locker room,' Caitlin Clark said of her teammate's controversy.

Rallies have formed outside Fever games. Activist Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer-turned-far-right commentator, and other demonstrators converged outside the Target Center with signs supporting Cunningham, while opposing trans activists held counterprotests. The controversy previously led to a five-game suspension for Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton, who cursed at teenage fans courtside wearing pro-Cunningham shirts. In contrast to the drama, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a "Trans Kids Belong" shirt during Sunday's game. Gaines publicly thanked Cunningham by holding up a custom sign during the August 2 Indiana Fever game at the Target Center. The sign read, "Sophie, thank you — a girl mom," prompting an immediate confrontation with arena staff who attempted to confiscate it.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Riley Gaines Is a Big Supporter of Sophie Cunningham

Source: MEGA Sophie Cunningham said 'biological men' should not compete in women's sports.

Following the Fever's 108-100 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Cunningham walked back onto the court to meet with Gaines and Jennifer Sey, the founder of XX-XY Athletics, an athletic apparel brand explicitly founded to campaign against the inclusion of transgender women in female sports. The trio posed for a photo with Cunningham holding the exact sign Gaines brought into the arena.

Source: MEGA Riley Gaines thanked Sophie Cunningham for expressing her views.