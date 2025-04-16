Elon Musk Plans to Have a 'Legion' of Babies With Various Women Through X to Help Occupy Mars and 'Save Civilization,' Sources Claim
Elon Musk reportedly plans to populate the world with more babies of "high intelligence" through potential mothers on X as part of his mission to one day occupy Mars to "save civilization."
MAGA influencer and alleged Musk baby mama Ashley St. Clair found herself caught up in the billionaire's "harem drama," leading her to speak out about the ordeal.
Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women, previously maintained that he does not know “for sure” whether St Clair’s child is his.
According to multiple sources close to the tech mogul, the number of Musk’s children is "much higher than publicly known."
"He is driven to correct the historic moment by helping seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence and save civilization," an insider familiar with the matter claimed.
St. Clair claimed to have gained an insight into Musk's "paranoid" view of the world when they dated in 2023. The two allegedly met in the spring of that year after Musk began to reach out to her through his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
She was invited by the head of DOGE to visit the X headquarters in San Francisco, and he supposedly took her on a separate trip to Rhode Island on his private plane, where the SpaceX billionaire was visiting one of his children at school. The mother-of-two also claimed they went on a romantic getaway to St. Barts together for New Year's Eve later that year.
During their time together, Musk frequently brought up having children with St. Clair.
"The first time they had s--, Musk joked that they should ‘pick a name’ for their future child," an insider claimed.
According to St. Clair, on their trip to St. Barts, the conservative influencer told President Donald Trump's top donor that she was ovulating. He allegedly replied, "What are we waiting for?"
Their son was later conceived.
While his baby mama was pregnant, the South African businessman reportedly suggested that they bring in other women so that they could have more children at a faster rate.
"To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates," Musk told St. Clair in a leaked text message.
As OK! previously reported, Musk has constantly brought up how "civilization is going to crumble" if people don’t start having more babies.
"I think for most countries, they should view the birthrate as the single biggest problem they need to solve," Musk told an investment conference in Saudi Arabia last year. "If you don’t make new humans, there’s no humanity, and all the policies in the world don’t matter."
"You’ve got to walk the talk," he added when he was asked if he was going to do his part. "So, I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids."
Sources spoke with The Wall Street Journal to discuss Musk's plan to "save civilization."