Donald Trump Has Shocking Response to Charlie Kirk's 'Hate Speech' Comment After Activist's Murder: 'He Might Not Be Saying That Now'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and his administration have threatened legal action against anyone who mocks or celebrates Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The Trump administration's attorney general, Pam Bondi, notably sparked immense concerns across the nation after threatening to charge and "prosecute" a now-fired Office Depot employee who refused to print out flyers advertising a vigil for Kirk. Between Bondi's comments, MAGA-supporting Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr threatening to revoke television licenses while pushing the brink of censorship and Trump recently declaring left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement Antifa a "terrorist organization," millions of American citizens are worried the government is inching toward capitalism and far away from democracy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was reminded by a Fox News reporter that Charlie Kirk said there's 'no such thing as hate speech.'

During Thursday's Fox News interview, Martha MacCallum referenced Kirk's past views in response to Trump claiming Antifa was in his "opinion" a "terrorist organization." "Charlie said, you know, that there was no such thing as hate speech," MacCallum noted after the White House revealed they are working on an executive order against political violence and hate speech one day prior. The executive order sparked backlash, as the Trump administration seems to only be targeting groups with opposing, liberal views.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"He obviously — you know no one anticipated what would happen to Charlie — MacCallum clarified before Trump interjected with a stunning remark. "Yeah, he might not be saying that now!" Trump quipped in what came across as a shocking jab toward Kirk's gruesome murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Questioned Over His Contradicting 'Free Speech' Views

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump's MAGA movement.

"But you have always been in favor of free speech. So do you have concerns about... you know, some people look at this, and your critics will say, well, 'this crackdown is a crackdown on free speech,'" MacCallum argued. MacCallum argued, though Trump was quick to shut her down again. "You know, it’s interesting. I watch your show and I watch others and I see people saying things. They’re crazy," he snubbed.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Assassination Causes Political Firestorm

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Septeber 10.