Donald Trump Has Shocking Response to Charlie Kirk's 'Hate Speech' Comment After Activist's Murder: 'He Might Not Be Saying That Now'
Sept. 20 2025, Updated 2:52 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump supported Jimmy Kimmel being fully kicked off air over comedic comments made about him and Charlie Kirk — though the president made quite the witty remark when speaking about the late right-wing activist during an interview with Fox News.
Appearing on the Thursday, September 18, broadcast of The Story With Martha MacCallum, Trump was questioned by the Fox News anchor about Kirk's past controversial views regarding "hate speech" in America.
Kirk's assassination on Wednesday, September 10, has caused a firestorm of controversy over what anti-Trump critics are viewing as an assault on free speech and the First Amendment after the POTUS was accused of pushing ABC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! "indefinitely" because he didn't like what the comedian was saying on TV.
The Trump administration's attorney general, Pam Bondi, notably sparked immense concerns across the nation after threatening to charge and "prosecute" a now-fired Office Depot employee who refused to print out flyers advertising a vigil for Kirk.
Between Bondi's comments, MAGA-supporting Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr threatening to revoke television licenses while pushing the brink of censorship and Trump recently declaring left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement Antifa a "terrorist organization," millions of American citizens are worried the government is inching toward capitalism and far away from democracy.
During Thursday's Fox News interview, Martha MacCallum referenced Kirk's past views in response to Trump claiming Antifa was in his "opinion" a "terrorist organization."
"Charlie said, you know, that there was no such thing as hate speech," MacCallum noted after the White House revealed they are working on an executive order against political violence and hate speech one day prior.
The executive order sparked backlash, as the Trump administration seems to only be targeting groups with opposing, liberal views.
"He obviously — you know no one anticipated what would happen to Charlie — MacCallum clarified before Trump interjected with a stunning remark.
"Yeah, he might not be saying that now!" Trump quipped in what came across as a shocking jab toward Kirk's gruesome murder.
Donald Trump Questioned Over His Contradicting 'Free Speech' Views
"But you have always been in favor of free speech. So do you have concerns about... you know, some people look at this, and your critics will say, well, 'this crackdown is a crackdown on free speech,'" MacCallum argued.
MacCallum argued, though Trump was quick to shut her down again.
"You know, it’s interesting. I watch your show and I watch others and I see people saying things. They’re crazy," he snubbed.
Charlie Kirk's Assassination Causes Political Firestorm
The political world has been in a heightened and intense state ever since Kirk was shot dead in the neck at age 31 while speaking at an event for his right-wing organization Turning Point USA on Utah Valley University's campus last week.
The debate-centered event was the first stop on Kirk's The American Comeback Tour, in which he encouraged college students to internalize conservative Christian values and support Trump's MAGA movement.
Kirk left behind his wife, Erika, and their two children — a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.