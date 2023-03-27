Donald Trump Claims He 'Appointed' Rival Ron DeSantis As Governor In 2018: 'He Was Failing Badly In The Polls'
Donald Trump explained how he's helped his rival Ron DeSantis over the years, despite the two publicly feuding as the 2024 election grows closer and closer.
"I appointed him," the 76-year-old said in DeSantis' run for governor. "He was failing badly in the polls. He was out of politics. He was going to be out of politics, and I endorsed him, and he went from a very small number to a very high number. I had rallies for Ron, and we got him in. Then a couple of years later, they said, 'Would you run against the president for president?' He said, 'I have no comment.' I said, 'That's not supposed to happen.'"
"But that's OK, whatever he wants to do," he continued. "But if you look at his record, he can't win, because he voted against Social Security; he voted against everything. He voted against things that are so important. Medicare. He voted against Medicare. He wanted to raise the age substantially of people getting Social Security. The things he's voted against are devastating, because people don't know this about Ron: Ron was a disciple of Paul Ryan. And Paul Ryan was a loser. You know that. He was a loser in many ways."
The businessman was then asked if he would consider asking DeSantis to be his running mate, to which he replied, "No, I think that would be a very unlikely alliance."
"I've never thought of it," he added. "We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party. I've never thought of it; but you know some people every once in awhile mention it, but that's about it."
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Stuns In Gorgeous Blue Dress After Defending Donald Trump: Photo
- Donald Trump Bashes Manhattan DA Claiming They Got 'Nothing' On Him: 'This Is Really Prosecutorial Misconduct'
- Donald Trump 'Very Worried' About Potential Arrest Despite His 'Bravado,' Insider Insists: 'He's Not Confident'
As OK! previously reported, DeSantis and Trump have been at odds with one another for the past few months.
While reflecting on Trump's time in the White House, the Florida governor bashed his leadership skills.
"I think he got way too big for his britches, and I think he did a lot of damage," DeSantis stated. "I also think, just in terms of my approach to leadership, I get personnel in the government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump spoke with Newsmax.