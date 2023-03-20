Ron DeSantis Ridiculed For Writing He Was 'Culturally' Raised In The Midwest, But 'Geographically In Tampa Bay' In New Memoir
Ron DeSantis was mocked for something he wrote in his new memoir, The Courage to Be Free.
"I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay," the Florida governor wrote. "But culturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio — from weekly church attendance to the expectation that one would earn his keep. This made me God-fearing, hard-working and America-loving."
After hearing the statement, people couldn't help but laugh at the remarks.
"I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay, but culturally my upbringing reflected the royal court at Versailles, with outstanding wigs, elegant discourse, and utter disregard for the seething class oppression necessary to sustain it," one person wrote.
Another person pointed out how DeSantis hates transgender people. "I was geographically raised in Orlando with a cultural perspective that allows me to easily detect BS when I see it," they wrote.
"I may have attended both Harvard and Yale, but culturally I identify with the rustics who eat chocolate pudding with their hands," a third person said, referring to how DeSantis doesn't have good table manners and ate with his fingers.
“I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay, but culturally my upbringing reflected a raccoon’s scavenges, where I ate pudding with my fingers and licked out the cup," another person added.
In the tome, DeSantis notes he was born and raised in Florida, but his parents are from Pennsylvania and Ohio.
As OK! previously reported, DeSantis has made headlines as it's likely he will run for president in 2024 against Donald Trump.
Trump, 76, feels intimidated by his former pal, as he's taken to Truth Social various times to call out DeSantis, 44.
“Great Poll numbers are springing forth for your favorite President, me, against Ron DeSanctus (& Biden). I guess people are finding out that he wanted to CUT SOCIAL SECURITY & RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO AT LEAST 70, at least 4 times. LIKEWISE WITH MEDICARE, WANTED BIG CUTS. HE IS A WHEELCHAIR OVER THE CLIFF KIND OF GUY, JUST LIKE HIS HERO, failed politician Paul Ryan, the FoxNews ratings destroyer who led Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign down the tubes. GLOBALIST’S ALL! WE WANT AMERICA FIRST!!!” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, February 28.