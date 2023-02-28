OK Magazine
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Will Support 'Anybody' But Donald Trump In 2024 Election: 'We're Going To Lose With Him'

By:

Feb. 27 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan will not be showing any support for Donald Trump going forward.

In an interview with Wisconsin's WISN-TV in a Sunday, February 26, interview, the 53-year-old said he "hasn't thought about" which candidate he will endorse in the 2024 race.

"Right now i'm just for a non-Trump candidate ... anybody but Trump right now, for me," he declared, adding that he "would rather [support] an ideas-based campaign" next year than "a mud-slinging contest between personalities."

"I don't pledge fealty to a person, I pledge fealty to principles," he said.

The political guru is adamant that Trump won't make it back to the White House.

"I don't think he'll be our nominee... because we know we're going to lose with him," Ryan said. "He cost us the House in '18, lost the White House in 2020, he cost us the Senate in '20, he cost us the Senate again in '22, and he cost us probably a good dozen House seats in 2022."

As OK! previously reported, Ryan hasn't hidden his feelings about the former reality star, 76, who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

"Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," he told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."

"I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated.

In November 2022, Trump made the big announcement.

“America's comeback starts right now,” the politician said in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

Trump has continued to vow what he will fix if he makes it back into the Oval Office.

“So interesting to see that people are talking about the Border,” he wrote on Truth Social.

When I was running in 2016, I was the only one talking about it, and then in 2020, there was nothing to talk about, because the Border was the best it has ever been, drugs were at the lowest point in the last 40 years, our Border was secure with hundreds of miles of Wall built, and Mexican Soldiers were guarding our Border for free,” he continued, alleging that “before the Election took place, I couldn't talk about the Border, because the Border wasn't a problem.”

