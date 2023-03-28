Donald Trump Claims 'Desperate' Ron DeSantis Would Be Working In A 'Pizza Parlor' Or 'Law Office' If He Didn't Win Governor Race
Donald Trump claimed Ron DeSantis would have never become the governor of Florida if it wasn't for his help.
While speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity in a new interview, the 76-year-old discussed how he and DeSantis, 44, formed a bond.
"He was one of 150 who would go on television and defend me. He was good and defended me, so all of the sudden he was running for governor. People didn't view him as governor. He wanted to get my support. He said, 'I need your endorsement.' I said, 'Ron, you're so far behind,'" Trump revealed.
"He said, 'I think I can win if I get your endorsement.' You'll have to check the records, but many, many points ... it was over, and the nomination was just OK. I said, 'Let's give it a shot.' You defended me. I said, 'Let's give it a shot, Ron.' He was desperate. I said, 'OK.' I gave him a nice endorsement. I said you write out what you'd like and let me see it. He wrote it out, I thought it was terrible. I gave him a great endorsement. From the moment I pressed that button, he blew the guy away. The race was over. They never even got to spend their money. then I had to get him against the star of the Democrat party, who was going to be Stacey Abrams and now we call him a crack head because that is what he was," he continued.
According to Trump, DeSantis would have never beat Andrew Gillum, as he was the "future of the Democrat party."
"I said, 'Ron, you can beat this guy, let's go.' I got him the nomination. By the way, he would have never gotten the nomination — he would be working in either a pizza parlor place or a law office right now and he wouldn't be very happy. It's about loyalty, it's about loyalty to me. So, I said, 'Let me do a couple of rallies.' I did a couple of rallies — two or three. Massive rallies. I said, 'You're going to win, Ron.' He said, 'I don't think so, he's a star.' I said, 'You're going to win, I am telling you.'"
"And he ends up winning, and a couple of years later, they said, 'DeSantis, will you run against the president?' And he said, 'I have no comment. I have no comment,'" the former president said of his rival, who has yet to announce if he will run against him in the 2024 election. "I looked at the people I was with and they said, 'That is not supposed to happen.' Here I got him the nomination, and I don't mean I got him ... I help a lot of people. A couple I absolutely made, I helped the Governor of Georgia. I helped a lot of people get elected. I could name five senators. Ron, I got in. He was losing, it was over. He was dead. He was going to drop out. He was gone, and then when they asked him if he was going to run, he said, 'I have no comment.'"
Naturally, Trump is annoyed DeSantis would go behind his back. "A lot of political people said, 'Don't bring that subject up. The voter doesn't care about that subject,' but I do. I think people do care about loyalty. When you really help somebody and then he announces he is essentially going to run against you, that is what he announced. That means you're going to run, but he's getting crushed now in the polls. He voted against social security, voting against Medicare, his numbers aren't very good on COVID," he said.