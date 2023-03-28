Donald Trump Claims 'Desperate' Ron DeSantis Would Be Working In A 'Pizza Parlor' Or 'Law Office' If He Didn't Win Governor Race

According to Trump, DeSantis would have never beat Andrew Gillum, as he was the "future of the Democrat party."

"I said, 'Ron, you can beat this guy, let's go.' I got him the nomination. By the way, he would have never gotten the nomination — he would be working in either a pizza parlor place or a law office right now and he wouldn't be very happy. It's about loyalty, it's about loyalty to me. So, I said, 'Let me do a couple of rallies.' I did a couple of rallies — two or three. Massive rallies. I said, 'You're going to win, Ron.' He said, 'I don't think so, he's a star.' I said, 'You're going to win, I am telling you.'"