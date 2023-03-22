Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rips Apart Rival Donald Trump As Legal Trouble Looms: 'He Got Way Too Big For His Britches'

DeSantis also mocked Trump's rude nicknames for him, which include "Ron DeSanctimonious" and "Meatball Ron."

"I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one. I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels," he joked to Morgan. "I mean you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida is put a lot of points on the board and really take this state to the next level."

"To me, it’s just background noise," he continued, referring to Trump's constant flurry of insults. "It’s not important for me to be fighting with people on social media. It’s not accomplishing anything for the people I represent."