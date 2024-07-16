'Bleeding Like Crazy!': Donald Trump's Doctor Says 'the Top of' Ex-President's Ear Is Cut Off After Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump's doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, gave an update on how the ex-president, 78, is doing after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” he shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was shot while speaking at the event.
It was later revealed Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to kill him, but he missed.
After the ordeal, Trump spoke out, claiming he's lucky to be alive.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.
Trump went on to thank the Secret Service for stepping up.
“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he shared.
“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said of the dead gunman. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”
Donald's wife, Melania Trump, also spoke out after the violent act.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote in a statement. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband. Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion, his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times," the mother-of-one added.