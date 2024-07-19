'She Hates Him': Donald Trump Ridiculed as Wife Melania Avoids Kissing Him on the Lips at Republican National Convention
Is a divorce imminent?
Donald Trump was ridiculed after his wife, Melania Trump, appeared to not want to kiss her husband on the lips at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
In a post, which was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 54-year-old came up onto the stage, where she gave her husband a kiss on the cheek.
Of course, people couldn't get over the awkward and uncomfortable moment.
One person wrote, "She hates him," while another said, "GOD how she DETESTS him!!"
A third person observed, "So weird we NEVER see them together," while a fourth user added, "Melania wishes she could get divorced just by thinking about it."
While at the event — which happened five days after Donald was almost assassinated at a Pennsylvania rally — she joined her husband on stage. However, she did not speak.
A few days prior after the incident, she gushed over Donald, 78.
“We have always been a unique nation,” she wrote on her X account. “America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.”
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of a devastating change," she continued, referring to her son she shares with the ex-president.
- 'Very Sad': Shailene Woodley Under Fire for Sharing Melania Trump's Statement About Donald's Assassination Attempt
- Ivanka Trump Thanks Secret Service Members While Addressing Donald's 'Senseless' Assassination Attempt: 'I Love You, Dad'
- Melania Trump Issues First Statement After Husband Donald's 'Heinous' Assassination Attempt: 'We're on the Brink of Devastating Change'
She wrote that “a monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music and inspiration. The core facts of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been through the best of times and the worst of times.”
“Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love,” she concluded. “Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.”
While at the RNC, Donald spoke out about his brush with death.
"So many people have asked me what happened, 'tell us what happened please,' and therefore, I'll tell you exactly what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell," he told the crowd on Thursday, July 18. "I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack, and in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight. We would not be together," he added. "I'm not supposed to be here tonight. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. And watching the reports over the last few days, Many people say it was a providential moment. Probably was."