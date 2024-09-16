or
Donald Trump Assassination-Attempt Suspect's Son Claims His Father Is a 'Great Dad' and Not a 'Violent Person'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Ryan Routh.
Source: MEGA; Martin County Sheriff's Office

Gunfire was heard near Donald Trump's West Palm Beach golf course on September 15.

Sept. 16 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

The son of the man who is suspected of targeting former president Donald Trump on his golf course has now claimed he never knew his father as a "violent" man.

On Sunday, September 15, gunfire was heard in the vicinity while Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was later taken into custody as a suspect.

donald trump shooting suspect son great dad not violent
Source: MEGA

Ryan Routh was taken into custody by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 15.

His son, Oran Routh, 35, claimed he hadn't heard anything about the alleged assassination attempt until his father's name was connected to it. While he admitted that his dad disliked the embattled ex-prez like "every reasonable person does" he said he was "not a violent person."

"He's my dad and all he's had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," he told a news outlet. "That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him. He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f------ life."

ryan wesley routh donald trump would be assain martin county sheriffs office ok
Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was charged with two counts after the arrest.

He added, "I've never known him to own a gun or known him to do anything bats--- like this."

Oran further confessed he'd had a "falling out" with his father and they weren't very close at the time, but said he'd been under the impression that Ryan had been on the "out banks of Hawaii" during the shooting, not in Florida.

donald trump shooting suspect son great dad not violent
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's campaign released a statement confirming the ex-prez was 'safe' shortly after the shooting.

Despite Oran's alleged lack of knowledge, his father indeed has a criminal history. Following his arrest, Ryan was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

His criminal record included writing bad checks in the '90s and being charged with possession of a fully automatic machine gun in 2002. Investigation of his social media revealed he often spoke out against Trump and in support of Ukraine.

donald trump shooting suspect son great dad not violent
Source: MEGA

The Secret Service is currently investigating the alleged assassination attempt.

Shortly after the shooting, the Trump campaign released a statement confirming the controversial politician was fine.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" the campaign statement said. "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again."

Source: OK!
The U.S. Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi also released a statement that read: "The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe."

Oran spoke with Daily Mail about his father.

