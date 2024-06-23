Eric Trump Compares His Father's Legal Woes to Racism: 'They're Doing the Same to Donald Trump'

"You mentioned in your opening about African American support. You mentioned that certain communities are coming over to my father," Eric said. "It’s exactly because of this."

"They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long," he claimed. "These people are saying, ‘Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.'"