Eric Trump Compares His Father's Legal Woes to Racism: 'They're Doing the Same to Donald Trump'
Eric Trump shockingly compared his father Donald Trump's criminal and civil trials to racism during a recent appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.
"You mentioned in your opening about African American support. You mentioned that certain communities are coming over to my father," Eric said. "It’s exactly because of this."
"They’re doing the same to Donald Trump as they did to so many of those communities for so long," he claimed. "These people are saying, ‘Huh, it’s really interesting. They did this to us for a long time. Now they’re doing it to him. I might actually want to vote for the guy, you know, who’ll fight back against this as we have tried to for so long.'"
The 40-year-old also seemed to mix up the dates for his dad's upcoming sentencing hearing and the Republican National Convention.
Earlier this year, the embattled ex-prez was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, July 11 — four days before the start of the RNC.
When the Fox News host asked him what he expected from the hearing, Eric replied that the date was "shocking."
"The next evening, I take the stage at the RNC. Go figure that," he falsely stated. "Out of all the dates the judge could’ve put this, they have to put it the day before maybe the biggest day outside of an election day in an election cycle. I mean, Maria, this is planned."
Critics immediately flocked to social media to slam the younger Trump for his offensive comments.
One user wrote, "Yeah right! No one believes that! This is another one in the millions of lies told by the Trump Family," and a second person pointed out, "Of all the things that didn't happen, this is right there at the top of the list."
A third X user penned, "So, because the convicted felon is finally held accountable for criming, after a lifetime of white privilege, does he think he can identify with institutional racism? Trash Trumps make me freaking sick! They are offensive in every way!"