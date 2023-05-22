Donald Trump Was Told He Could Not Keep Any Classified Documents Before Mar-a-Lago Raid, Federal Prosecutors Claim

Donald Trump was reportedly informed by his lawyer, Evan Corcoran, that he was not permitted to keep any classified documents in his custody after he was initially subpoenaed for them in 2022, according to evidence received by federal prosecutors.

Corcoran later produced around 40 classified files taken from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property and informed authorities that there were no other documents on site. However, the FBI conducted their own search and found over 100 other classified materials.