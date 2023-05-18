Ron DeSantis Pulls Major Move on Donald Trump
After months of feuding with Ron DeSantis, it looks like Donald Trump's political rival will finally enter the 2024 presidential race next week, according to two familiar familiar with the plans. (DeSantis' team declined to comment.)
Over the past few months, DeSantis, 44, has been speaking at big events and insulting Trump, 76, along the way. The Governor of Florida will reportedly hold an event launching his candidacy in Dunedin, Fla. — where he's from — after Memorial Day.
According to a news outlet, DeSantis' team will gather at a Four Seasons hotel in Miami from May 24 to 26 to start raising money for the presidential campaign.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who used to be pals with the politician, is upset he went behind his back to try to get into the White House.
In an interview with Aaron Steinberg, Trump was asked who from the Republican party would be his "biggest competition" as he campaigns for president.
"Yeah, but they're really fading fast. I mean, it's fading very, very quickly," he replied before taking aim at DeSantis. "You have a guy from Florida, Ron DeSantis, who I got in with my endorsement. He was at three points. He was nothing, he was not going to win. He was going to lose and I endorsed him."
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him ... When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship," he stated. "I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing. When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty. You just don't do what he did."
Though Trump's camp is reportedly trying to tell him DeSantis would make a great Vice President, he immediately shot down the request.
"I don't see it," he responded. "We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party."
Earlier this month, the businessman continued to fume about DeSantis' tactics.
"I think the media has said he’s doing a terrible job and he doesn’t know what he’s doing," Trump said to The Messenger. "You know, the media has not been friendly to him. They’re saying that he’s a rank amateur. And you know, he started off fine, but then he hasn’t done very well. You look at the polls."
The Washington Post reported on DeSantis entering the race.