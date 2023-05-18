Ron DeSantis Pulls Major Move on Donald Trump

Over the past few months, DeSantis, 44, has been speaking at big events and insulting Trump, 76, along the way. The Governor of Florida will reportedly hold an event launching his candidacy in Dunedin, Fla. — where he's from — after Memorial Day.

According to a news outlet, DeSantis' team will gather at a Four Seasons hotel in Miami from May 24 to 26 to start raising money for the presidential campaign.