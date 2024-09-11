Awkward! Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Have 'Cringy' Opening Handshake During Presidential Debate: Watch
Tension could be felt through the screen for those tuned into the 2024 presidential debate.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump had what many viewers felt was an awkward initial interaction upon taking the stage for their highly-anticipated debate on Tuesday night, September 10.
Airing live on ABC News, the two presidential candidates could be seen walking out from separate sides of the stage before Harris appeared to initiate a handshake between the two.
"Kamala Harris," the Vice President of the United States was heard saying to Trump during what happened to be their first time meeting face-to-face. The two then reached out to shake hands, as Harris added: "Let’s have a good debate."
"Nice to see you. Have fun," Trump replied despite having never met Harris in person.
Social media users quickly reacted to the opening greeting, as one user quipped: "You could shake the hand with a dead corpse at a wake and it would be less awkward than that."
"Cringiest debate start ever," a second person stated, while another added, "Awkward opening handshake. The debate is on…"
A fourth social media user declared: "Harris has been dominanting this debate from the handshake on. This is the best I’ve ever seen her. This is what a president looks like."
While supporters of Harris loved how she confidently initiated a handshake with Trump, some critics complained about the 59-year-old apparently not providing a clear answer to the debate's first question — which had to do with whether Americans are better off economically now than they were four years ago.
"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people," she began before recalling how she was raised and her desire to have an "opportunity economy."
Continuing to discuss the economy, Harris at one point snubbed Trump, accusing the former president of having "no plan" for America "because he's more interested in defending himself than he is looking out for you."
Trump tried to turn the diss back around on Harris, insisting: "She doesn't have a plan. She copied [Joe] Biden's plan and it's like four sentences, like run spot run. Four sentences that are just like, we'll try to lower taxes. She doesn't have a plan! Take a look at her plan — she doesn't have a plan."
The controversial Republican later ranted about illegal immigrants, stating how the country needs "a wall" and "borders" to keep people from coming into the United States.
He additionally doubled down on his frequently expressed belief that he won the 2020 presidential election despite President Biden coming out victorious and being inaugurated as the nation's 46th president.