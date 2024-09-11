VP Kamala Harris Cracks Up as Donald Trump Claims He Wants to Send Her a 'MAGA Hat' Because She Keeps Copying His Policies

"I think, I hope, what he’ll do is be a guy who’s been a real president — while she has been kind of a semi-vice president — and a guy who knows all the world leaders, and a guy who has been through an enormous amount, and just be calm and steady and stick to the real differences," Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.

Over the past few months, Trump has slammed Harris on social media, calling her a "comrade", a "Marxist" and a "communist."