VP Kamala Harris Cracks Up as Donald Trump Claims He Wants to Send Her a 'MAGA Hat' Because She Keeps Copying His Policies
Say what?!
Donald Trump claimed Kamala Harris wants to copy his policies during the Tuesday, September 10, presidential debate.
"She has no policies. Everything she believed three or four years ago, she has no policies now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat. She's gone to my philosophy now, but if she ever got elected, she would change it. It would be the end of our country. She's a Marxist, her father is a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well. If you look at these millions and millions of people pouring into our country monthly, that is bigger than New York state pouring in," Trump, 78, said during the event. "Look at what they're doing to our country. You mentioned before, we'll talk about immigration later. Bad immigration is the worst thing that could happen to the economy. She's destroyed our country with our policy."
Harris, 59, couldn't help but smirk as he rambled on.
Of course, people couldn't believe Trump went there.
"Trump just told Kamala Harris to her face that he's going to send her a MAGA hat because she keeps copying his policies. HE'S ON FIRE TONIGHT," one person quipped.
"This is so fun!" another person replied, while another said, "I almost fell out of my chair when he said that."
As OK! previously reported, Trump supporters were hopeful he would be on his best behavior at the debate.
"I think, I hope, what he’ll do is be a guy who’s been a real president — while she has been kind of a semi-vice president — and a guy who knows all the world leaders, and a guy who has been through an enormous amount, and just be calm and steady and stick to the real differences," Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.
Over the past few months, Trump has slammed Harris on social media, calling her a "comrade", a "Marxist" and a "communist."
Prior to the debate, Chris Christie, who was friends with Trump, claimed he likely didn't prepare long for the face-off.
Christie said: “He’s just going to wing it. You’ve seen this show before. She’s the one that’s going to get the most attention.”