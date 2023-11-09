Donald Trump Claims His Late Parents Are 'Looking Down' at Him Over His Indictments: 'We're So Proud'
Donald Trump made a bizarre comment during his campaign rally in Florida on Wednesday, November 8 — the same day his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified in court in his $250 million civil fraud trial.
“They indicted me! Can you believe?” the 77-year-old said while the Republican primary debate took place. “My father and mother are looking down. ‘Son, how did that happen? We’re so proud of you, son. How did that happen?'”
Donald has been indicted four times this past year alone, but he's maintained his innocence this whole time and continues to blame others for being put in the position he's in.
"This is a political indictment. This was a Biden indictment. Even that stupid trial going on in New York, which has been totally discredited. Everybody’s been discredited. That all comes out of the White House. That’s to discourage people from voting. That’s to hurt us. The only difference is we have a big voice, we’re a very big voice. This is the greatest movement in the history of politics, and we have a great voice, and we’re not going to let them get away with it," he fumed.
He added, "Every time I’m indicted, I consider it a great badge of honor because I’m being indicted for you. Thanks a lot, everybody. I appreciate it. I’m being indicted for you, and never forget our enemies want to take away my freedom because I will never, ever, ever let them take away your freedom. I won’t let it happen. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. I will never let them do it, and in the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I just happen to be standing in their way, and that’s true. That’s true."
As OK! previously reported, Donald was in New York City this week when he testified at his trial. (He's being accused of inflating his assets in order to do business.)
Minutes before the day began, he lashed out at the judge.
"It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here," he said. "But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."