Ivanka Trump Asked to 'Speak Up' Several Times During Her Testimony in $250 Million Civil Fraud Trial
Former President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified in the $250 million civil fraud trial on Wednesday, November 8.
As she took the stand, the judge repeatedly told the eldest of Trump's daughters to "speak up" and "move closer to the microphone."
The former first daughter was described as soft-spoken as she began to testify at the civil trial surrounding the Trump Organization's alleged fraud that took place in the state of New York.
She was asked twice by Judge Arthur Engoron to "speak a little louder."
According to outlets, Ivanka appeared "poised, friendly and willing to engage" with the attorney general's office during her testimony — but it quickly dissolved to her becoming more evasive as the questioning went along.
At one point during her testimony, she began to repeat the phrase "I don't recall" as she was presented with several documents in succession. The documents included letters and emails she allegedly wrote herself.
Trump's attorney Chris Kise also began to object to several of the questions regarding the documents. At one point, the judge reportedly asked the lawyer if he was "going to object to every document."
- Ivanka Trump Won't 'Get Through Her Sworn Testimony Without Lying,' Legal Analyst Predicts Ahead of Cross-Examination in Dad Donald's Trial
- Ivanka Trump's Testimony in Dad Donald's Civil Fraud Trial Delayed, Former First Daughter Scheduled to Be the Final Witness
- Donald Trump Rages Over 'Wonderful and Beautiful Daughter' Ivanka Testifying in His $250 Million Fraud Trial: 'So Ridiculous!'
The judge shot down several efforts on the defense's side to prevent Ivanka from having to testify.
She attempted to get out of appearing in court by claiming that she needed to be home for her children.
The former president repeatedly claimed that the entire case against him and his company is entirely "politically motivated" by New York Attorney General Letitia James and has gone as far as to ask for the judge to be "removed from the case" and the charges to be "dropped."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned," the 77-year-old ex-prez recently told his 6.4 million followers on Truth Social.
"I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100 percent Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, ‘on time, on schedule,’ with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME," Trump claimed in his lengthy rant.
"Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one. He’s an out of control ‘Nut Job’ who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!" he concluded.
NBC News provided quotes and updates regarding Ivanka's testimony.