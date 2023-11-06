Donald Trump Claims His Civil Fraud Trial Went 'Very Well' Despite Letitia James Mocking His Testimony
Donald Trump is confident about him coming out on top in his civil fraud trial case.
When asked by reporters how the day went, he replied that it went "very well."
However, New York Attorney General Letitia James didn't feel as though that were true.
“He continued to persistently engage in fraud. The numbers don’t lie, and Mr. Trump obviously can engage in all of these distractions and that is exactly what he did — that's what he committed on the stand today. He engaged in distractions and engaged in name-calling,” James noted.
“But I will not be bullied. I will not be harassed. This case will go on. We look forward to hearing the testimony of Ivanka Trump on Wednesday. And then we plan on closing our case, and then there’ll be some motions on Thursday and then the defense will present their case and chief. Justice will prevail. And it’s important that all of you understand that we have already been victorious in our motion for summary judgment. And now we look forward to disgorgement and to the remaining counts in our action against Donald Trump and his repeated and consistent fraud against the citizens of the great state of New York,” James added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump lashed out at James, who alleged that the former president, 77, and his top executives, including his sons at The Trump Organization inflated their financial statements provided to banks and insurers to make deals and secure loans, earlier in the day.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.
- Donald Trump Labels NY Attorney General Letitia James a 'Horror Show' Before Civil Fraud Trial Kicks Off
- 'This Whole Case Is a Sham!!!': Donald Trump Declares He's 'Fighting for My Name and Reputation' Hours Before Civil Fraud Trial Gets Underway
- Donald Trump Rages Against Letitia James and Fraud Trial Judge After Partial Gag Order
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He added, "It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."