Donald Trump's Former Advisor Slams His 'Hypocritical' 2024 Campaign Staff as 'Chronically Unemployable Losers'
One of Donald Trump's former senior advisors dragged the 76-year-old's current campaign staff as "chronically unemployable losers" who insist on "lying" about political rival Ron DeSantis.
In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday, May 3, Jenna Ellis claimed to have "MANY receipts" of Trump's alleged ties to "woke corporations" and politicians that he's slammed in the past.
Ellis' first social media message was written in response to a tweet by conservative strategist Alex Bruesewitz, who insisted any polls that showed Trump "struggling" were funded by "a shady polling company made up of [Jeb] Bush, [Mitt] Romney, Rove, Ryan, and Even Soros-Linked Operatives."
"I respect President Trump, but I’m tired of his campaign hypocritically accusing Ron DeSantis of doing things THEY do," she replied. "Since they insist on lying about DeSantis, I have created a running list of Team Trump's ties to Jeb, The Swamp, and Woke corporations."
The 38-year-old lawyer followed up the tweet with several screenshots that allegedly proved Trump's campaign staff members' links to the aforementioned people and companies.
"Trump’s 2024 campaign is led by former Bush and Swamp operatives with close ties to woke corporations. Let’s start with Trump’s pollster, McLaughlin & Associates," she wrote in the second tweet. "McLaughlin was Jeb Bush’s pollster and he has been paid $3.8 million by Trump since 2016."
Ellis also claimed the pollster had worked with companies including Pfizer and Anheuser-Busch, as well as having associations with Jeff Bezos, Rupert Murdoch and Bill Gates — many of whom Trump has heavily criticized in the past.
"Imagine what Trump would say about DeSantis if his top advisor worked with ANY of them!" Ellis concluded the tweet.
Later continuing to name off other higher-ups in the Trump camp, Ellis noted the embattled politician's strategist, Susie Wiles, has worked with George H. W. Bush and Jon Huntsman, who was Barack Obama's Ambassador to China.
Trump's campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, had connections to Paul Ryan, the Bush family and congressman Anthony Gonzalez — who voted to impeach Trump.
She later added that she has "nothing against these Trump operatives," but said it was "hypocritical" for Trump's team to "say Bush and Swamp ties disqualify you from the Republican Party" when they have similar ties themselves.