Donald Trump Claims Ron DeSantis Was 'Dead Politically' Before He Endorsed Florida Governor: 'I Got the Guy Elected'

The 77-year-old businessman claimed his rival was "dead politically" before he endorsed him in the 2017 race to be the governor of Florida.

"I got the guy elected. He came to see me, let’s say weeping because he was dead. He was getting out of the race. He was looking for jobs already. Probably at law firms or wherever he is going to look. He was totally dead. He ran a horrible campaign … it was like a wipeout. The election was going to be very soon. I said you are dead. If George Washington endorsed you are not going to win," the former president stated.

"It was like a bomb went off," Trump recalled. "As soon as I endorsed him, he won the primary. It was over. He won by a landslide."