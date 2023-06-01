Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis Feud Turns Vicious

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis' feud is turning vicious!

The two former friends are campaigning to be the next president of the United States in 2024, but according to Axios, the former president, 76, "doesn't just want to defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — he's out to destroy DeSantis' political career and that of anyone who has expressed even a hint of support for his candidacy."

One of the things making Trump angry is that many of his former administration officials and supporters have started to side with DeSantis.