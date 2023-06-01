Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis Feud Turns Vicious
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis' feud is turning vicious!
The two former friends are campaigning to be the next president of the United States in 2024, but according to Axios, the former president, 76, "doesn't just want to defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — he's out to destroy DeSantis' political career and that of anyone who has expressed even a hint of support for his candidacy."
One of the things making Trump angry is that many of his former administration officials and supporters have started to side with DeSantis.
Recently, on Wednesday, May 31, the businessman took aim at DeSantis, 44, again in a series of social media posts.
"Have you heard that 'Rob' DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again. He is demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis. Actually, I like 'Da' better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it. He gets very upset when people, including reporters, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, he shouldn’t mind, DeSanctimonious?" he said.
“ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” he added.
As OK! previously reported, DeSantis spoke out about how he feels about their escalated feud.
"Look, I’m going to respond to attacks. I mean, if if you say [Andrew] Cuomo did a better job with Covid than Florida did, first of all, that’s not what he used to say. Six months ago, [Trump] would have never said that. He used to say how great Florida was — his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship," he said.
"Are you kidding me?" he added. "When I hear something like that, it is so detached from reality."
DeSantis then focused on himself and his recent accomplishments — one week after announcing he is officially running for president.
"We’re proud of what we’ve been able to do in our state. We won the biggest election landslide that Florida Republicans have ever won," he claimed. "And did he ever say anything like, 'atta boy, good job? No. He attacked me three days before the midterm election and then he started attacking after that."
"Have we ever heard, ‘Oh, great job, guys. You’re doing a good job.’ No, we hear him trashing Florida," said DeSantis. "So I’m going to defend my state. I’m going to defend the people of my state and I’m going to defend what we’ve been able to do to really put points on the board."