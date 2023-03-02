Donald Trump Fires Back At Ron DeSantis With New Nickname 'Ron DeSanctus' As Tensions Grow Prior To 2024 Election

Donald Trump went off on a rant against rival Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, February 28, as tensions between the two continue to more and more heated.

“Great Poll numbers are springing forth for your favorite President, me, against Ron DeSanctus (& Biden). I guess people are finding out that he wanted to CUT SOCIAL SECURITY & RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO AT LEAST 70, at least 4 times. LIKEWISE WITH MEDICARE, WANTED BIG CUTS. HE IS A WHEELCHAIR OVER THE CLIFF KIND OF GUY, JUST LIKE HIS HERO, failed politician Paul Ryan, the FoxNews ratings destroyer who led Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign down the tubes. GLOBALIST’S ALL! WE WANT AMERICA FIRST!!!” the 76-year-old wrote on Truth Social.