Donald Trump Thanks 'Terrific' Ron DeSantis for Dropping Out of 2024 Election Race: 'I Appreciate It!'

“I will tell you, it’s not easy. They think it’s easy doing this stuff, right? It’s not easy,” the former president continued. “But as you know, he left the campaign trail today at 3 p.m. and in so doing, he was very gracious and he endorsed me. So I appreciate it. I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat Crooked Joe Biden. We will have to get him out. We have to get him out. He’s put our country at great peril, at great peril.”

“So I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job,” he concluded. “It’s a tough situation. It’s a tough thing to do.”