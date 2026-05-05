Politics Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as His Face Droops and He Can Barely Keep His Eyes Open During Kelly Loeffler Speech: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump's face drooped during a standing nap as SBA Kelly Loeffler was speaking at an event. Lesley Abravanel May 5 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open, and his face seemed to droop as SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler spoke during a White House small business summit on Monday, May 4. During a live-aired event, cameras caught Trump resting his eyes and appearing to nod off while standing on stage as Loeffler delivered remarks, leading to the nickname "Sleepy Don,” “Droopy Don,” “Dozing Don” and “The Nodfather” from some viewers. Social media users and viewers of the broadcast pointed out a "droopy" facial appearance, with some speculating about his overall health and stamina.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump appeared to doze off during the event.

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Trump's face is drooping and he's struggling to keep his eyes open while Kelly Loeffler speaks pic.twitter.com/g46lOA6KAU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump claims he's in good health.

“I can no longer tell where the lies end and the dementia begins,” posted one. “He won’t be here by the midterms,” posted another. “IF he is still here, it will be after a serious medical event that will remove him from office.” Another surmised that the petulant POTUS was sleep-deprived due to his late-night Truth Social rants. “An 80-year-old needs at least 6 - 7 hours of sleep.Watching late-night shows, posting on social media, and poor eating habits do not contribute to good health,” they said.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump sparked health concerns at a recent event.

Others suggested that, perhaps, it wasn’t entirely all Trump’s fault that he fell asleep standing up. “Honestly, I'd probably slip into a coma having to listen to all those fake reality TV bozos in his administration drone on and on in their revolting attempts to kiss his a--,” quipped another.

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Source: MEGA The White House has previously maintained that Trump is in good health.

The 79-year-old president looked unwell as he walked across the White House lawn Monday with his son, and a video that went viral of him walking off Marine One that same day shows a tired Trump struggling to walk in a straight line. These observations are part of ongoing scrutiny regarding the 79-year-old president's health. The White House has previously maintained that Trump is in good health, with the president claiming in early 2026 that he "aced" another cognitive test. They previously denied that the president falls asleep in public, often attributing his posture to "resting his eyes.”

Source: MEGA CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner has previously expressed concern about the president.