Politics 'Is Something Wrong With His Brain?': Donald Trump Sparks Concerns After Taking 'a Little Walk' Across the White House Roof — Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump shouted at reporters while strolling across the White House roof on Tuesday, August 5. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's presidency continues to be filled with unpredictable moves — with his latest gimmick involving a stroll along the White House roof. Dressed in his classic navy blue suit and red tie on Tuesday, August 5, the president of the United States shockingly appeared on the roof above the West Wing and press briefing room, as he shouted to reporters below about spending his own money and jokingly discussing the building of nuclear missiles. Seemingly reviewing future renovations on the property, Trump was accompanied by several Secret Service agents while exposing himself from the Washington, D.C., rooftop. He was also joined by architect Jim McCrery — who is heading the addition of a $200 million ballroom to the White House under the POTUS' reign.

Donald Trump Strolls Along White House Roof

Source: MEGA The president could hardly be heard as he answered questions from the press while standing on the roof.

The press was confined to a space down the White House's driveway, as many shouted up at Trump in an effort to figure out what was going on. "Mr. President, what are you doing up there?" one reporter yelled, to which the U.S. commander-in-chief oddly replied: "Just taking a little walk."

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump appears to wander onto the White House roof “to take a walk.” He just started answering reporter’s questions and is shouting down answers. He can barely be heard and he makes no sense.



Is something wrong with Trump’s brain?



pic.twitter.com/kJvKv9xRkX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 5, 2025

"What are you building?" they asked, as Trump explained, "it goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side." Vaguely providing further details from up above, Trump could be heard shouting "something beautiful" while making animated motions with his hands.

President Yells to Reporters From on Top of White House

Source: MEGA Donald Trump hardly made any sense — though it was hard to hear what he had to say.

"Just more ways to spend my money. Just more ways to spend my money for the country," Trump boasted just days after he announced that the White House's $200 million new ballroom would be funded by himself and other private donors. "Anything I do is financed by me," he declared before disappearing out of camera range to seemingly look over the South Lawn. When within earshot again, reporters started yelling again, with one questioning: "What are you trying to build?" "Missiles. Nuclear missiles," Trump joked while mimicking the motion of a rocket launching.

Is 'Something Wrong' With Donald Trump?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump rambled about spending his own money on White House projects.

Videos of Trump on the roof quickly went viral on social media, as many critics wondered what in the world was going on. "Donald Trump appears to wander onto the White House roof 'to take a walk.' He just started answering reporter’s questions and is shouting down answers. He can barely be heard and he makes no sense. Is something wrong with Trump’s brain?" one person asked via X, as a second individual questioned, "What’s wrong with him?"

Source: MEGA The White House is undergoing a $200 million ballroom renovation.