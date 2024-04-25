Donald Trump Confident He Has a 'Good Chance of Winning New York' in 2024 Election: 'We Have Some Very Bad People Here'

Donald Trump thinks he can win over the people in New York — which is typically a blue state — before the 2024 election.

"I'm going to make a play for New Yorkers. They said, I just heard, there was a very good poll that came out. Normally, a Democrat will win New York. [Joe] Biden is the worst president in history, we have some very bad people here, but we have the greatest people and they're right behind me. They all want us to run, and we're going to run very hard in New York," Trump said to reporters on Thursday, April 25, before he went to court for his hush money trial. "They've taken my constitutional right away with a gag order. That's all it is, it's election interference, this whole thing is election interference."