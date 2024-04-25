Donald Trump Confident He Has a 'Good Chance of Winning New York' in 2024 Election: 'We Have Some Very Bad People Here'
Donald Trump thinks he can win over the people in New York — which is typically a blue state — before the 2024 election.
"I'm going to make a play for New Yorkers. They said, I just heard, there was a very good poll that came out. Normally, a Democrat will win New York. [Joe] Biden is the worst president in history, we have some very bad people here, but we have the greatest people and they're right behind me. They all want us to run, and we're going to run very hard in New York," Trump said to reporters on Thursday, April 25, before he went to court for his hush money trial. "They've taken my constitutional right away with a gag order. That's all it is, it's election interference, this whole thing is election interference."
"We are going to make a play for New York," the 77-year-old continued. "We have a good chance of winning New York, in my opinion. We are going to give it a shot."
While talking to hundreds of workers in the Big Apple, the businessman signed autographs and took pictures with many of them as he mingled for about 20 minutes before making his way downtown.
"I've built a lot of buildings with the teamsters. They like me a lot. It's an amazing show of affection," Trump said.
"Look at that building," he said while gazing up at a Midtown skyscraper under construction. "We've built a lot of great buildings in this city with these people. They've given me great support."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is currently sitting in a New York City courtroom as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election. However, he has denied any wrongdoing.
The trial began on April 15, and since then, Trump has moaned and whined about being forced to show up to court during this time. Instead, he wishes to campaign just months before Election Day.
“They called a payment to a lawyer a legal expense in the books. They didn’t call it construction. They didn’t say you’re building a building,” he previously fumed on April 22. “It was called a payment to a lawyer because, as you know, [Michael] Cohen is a lawyer. He represented a lot of people over the years. I’m not the only one. And [he] wasn’t very good in a lot of ways in terms of his representation, but he represented a lot of people.”
“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time. It’s very unfair,” he added. “People in the court just said to me, I can’t believe it.”