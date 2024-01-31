OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Mocks 'Loser' Donald Trump at Florida Fundraiser: 'Close to Un-American'

Source: mega
Jan. 30 2024

President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump as a "loser" while speaking at a Florida rally on Tuesday, January 30.

The 81-year-old politician criticized the embattled ex-POTUS for saying that he hoped the United States would suffer an economic crash before the 2024 election.

Source: mega

Joe Biden called Donald Trump a 'loser' at a Florida speaking engagement.

"When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover," Trump said earlier this month on Lindell TV. "The one president — I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover."

Biden suggested Trump said this because he knew that the state of the U.S. economy was "strong" which would be "bad for him politically," before claiming the 77-year-old's comments were "close to un-American."

Source: mega

Trump is the first former POTUS to face criminal charges.

"How can anyone, especially a former president of the United States, wish for an economic crash that would devastate the United States?" he asked Democratic donors at the Jupiter fundraiser.

Biden also compared Trump to Hoover, joking the two ex-presidents were similar because there were "fewer jobs when he left office than when he came into office."

Source: mega

Biden compared Trump to Herbert Hoover.

Aside from poking fun at his political opponent, Biden also set his sights on winning the vote in Florida despite noting the state had a "real dose of Trumpism."

"You’re the reason Donald Trump is a defeated president. And you’re the reason we are going to make him a loser again," he said. "Here in Florida, we have to organize, mobilize the vote. I think we can win Florida. I think the Democrats can win in Florida."

Source: mega

Trump's spokesperson called Biden 'delusional' for thinking he could win the vote in Florida.

Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, blasted Biden's speech, claiming the POTUS was "delusional" for thinking he had a chance at winning Florida.

"Americans know that they were better off with President Trump," he insisted. "After almost four years of Crooked Joe’s disastrous presidency, we need a return to America First policies that successfully kept our country safe and supercharged the economy for all Americans."

However, as OK! previously reported, Republican political rival Nikki Haley speculated that there was no way that Trump would be able to beat Biden in the election during a Tuesday, January 30, sit-down with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"Look at Iowa. Look at New Hampshire. He doesn’t win independents. No one can win a general election if you don’t have independents," she said. "He doesn’t win suburban women. He has lost some Republicans who don’t like his style. Not only that, 75% of Americans say they don’t want a rematch between Biden and Trump. The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and disapprove of Biden."

Politico reported Cheung's statement.

