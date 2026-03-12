Politics 'You're a Rotten Reporter!': Donald Trump Lashes Out After He's Asked About 'Rigged' Election Source: MEGA President Donald Trump lashed out at another female reporter when she questioned him on election fraud allegations. Lesley Abravanel March 12 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

President Donald Trump lashed out at another female reporter on Wednesday, March 11, after she questioned his debunked 2020 election conspiracy theory. The petulant POTUS called PBS News Hour White House correspondent Liz Landers a "rotten reporter" after she fact-checked his claims about the 2020 election. When she cited his own former attorney general’s conclusion that there was no widespread fraud, Trump dismissed her and walked away.

'The Election Was Rigged, Right?'

“In Arizona, why did the FBI seize election records in that state?” Landers asked the president on the White House lawn as he prepared to leave for Cincinnati, Ohio. “Well, they probably thought the election was rigged, right?” Trump replied. When Landers said that the election was not “rigged,” Trump said, “Really? How do you know?” Landers explained that “your own attorney general in 2020 said that there was no measurable voter fraud.” “Oh, really? You don’t think it was rigged?” Trump snapped. “I think it was rigged. And if you say it wasn’t rigged, then you’re a rotten reporter.”

Was the 2020 Election Rigged?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump refuses to admit he lost the 2020 election.

Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr said in June 2022 that federal authorities did not uncover any widespread fraud that might have affected the outcome of the 2020 election, contradicting Trump’s insistence that there was fraud. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP. On Monday, March 9, the Republican leader of Arizona's state Senate said he handed over records related to the 2020 presidential election to the FBI in what has been described as the latest sign that the Trump administration is still acting on the president's longstanding lies about a race he lost decisively to Democrat Joe Biden. This was the second time this year that the FBI has seized records related to the 2020 election that the president refuses to admit he lost.

Source: MEGA The president frequently lashes out at reporters.

In January, the FBI seized ballots and other records from Georgia's Fulton County after the Justice Department sought a search warrant affidavit relying on Trump’s widely debunked, years-old claims of nonexistent, widespread fraud. “The Trump administration is engaged in an unserious investigation into an election that took place six years ago based on nothing but conspiracy theories and lies,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said. Trump has a history of berating female reporters, including The Washington Post’s Natalie Allison, whom he told had a "very bad attitude" after she asked him a question about a reported split in his MAGA base over his immigration agenda.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called out Kaitlan Collins for not smiling.