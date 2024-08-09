Donald Trump Teased for Continuing Ritual of 'Waving to Nobody' as He Jets Off to Montana: 'That's Embarrassing'
Donald Trump is continuing to put on an act for his supporters!
On Friday, August 9, the ex-president, 78, was seen boarding his flight as he pointed to ... no one.
"Trump performing his usual ritual of waving to nobody as he leaves for Montana today. No Melania again," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the confusing moment. One person wrote, "I’d be concerned about an old man that waves at nobody," while another said, "WOW! Trump looks defeated!"
A third person added, "God that's embarrassing," while a fourth user stated, "So very weird. He's not going to last."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump has acted like he has a crowd surrounding him.
On August 3, the politician was bashed for waving to an empty tarmac.
“The first half of this clip is Trump doing his usual ritual where he is filmed supposedly waving to an adoring crowd coming to see him off last night. The second half I zoom in to show what he’s waving at. Fake, phony, staged nonsense,” one person wrote of the clip.
In response, people commented on how Trump only cares about himself.
“Like a toddler waving to any passerby,” one person shared, while another joked, “Waving at invisible crowds is the new trend. I’m going to start doing that too.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump threw together a press conference on August 8, leading people to believe he's nervous about the 2024 election.
"He spent the whole time talking about fearmongering. He was talking about fear in the economy, fear of crime, it's a very fear-based approach. I don't think any strategist working with him agrees with what he's doing right now. They are sitting there cringing. He's sitting there saying, 'We're flailing, so I am going to show you how its done, I am going to ask to the press, speak unhinged for 40 minutes to an hour and I am going to set everybody straight on what we're doing.' It's not working. If I am a Democratic strategist, please let him go on for another two hours — let him unwind himself. The Harris campaign is actually very smart here saying a little about this and fact-checking things related to Israel," Scaramucci told CNN after the video made headlines.